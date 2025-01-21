US administration, taken over by businessmen

Versiunea în limba română

President Donald Trump's executive is the richest in US history, with the assets of its members worth a total of almost $500 billion, a staggering amount that far exceeds the GDP of countries such as Greece ($238 billion) or Hungary ($212 billion), according to data included in an article published by the American publication The Express. The cited source shows that, for comparison, the members of Joe Biden's Cabinet accumulated a total wealth of $118 million, while Trump's personal wealth is estimated at $5 billion.

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, plays a central role in Donald Trump's team. The Tesla and SpaceX founder, who acquired Twitter (now X) in 2022 for $44 billion, has an impressive fortune estimated at $421 billion. Musk will lead a new department aimed at making government more efficient and reducing waste in the public budget, with the ambitious goal of saving $2 trillion. Musk's nomination as head of the department came after he donated $250 million to Donald Trump's presidential campaign. In addition, Vivek Ramaswamy, Trump's former Republican opponent, will coordinate the DOGE (Dedicated Optimization of Government Efficiency) program, with a personal fortune estimated at over $1 billion.

Linda McMahon, the former CEO of WWE, aged 76, returns to Trump's team. With a fortune of $3 billion, McMahon is proposed for the position of Secretary of Education, after leading the Small Business Administration in Trump's first term. The president has previously praised her, calling her "a phenomenal leader and a champion of American entrepreneurship."

Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, was chosen to be Commerce Secretary. With a net worth of $1.5 billion, Lutnick is recognized for his commitment to creating "the greatest team that has ever served a government."

Charles Kushner, a real estate magnate with a family fortune of more than $7 billion, was also named U.S. ambassador to France. Kushner, who was pardoned by Trump in his first term, brings with him a controversial history, including a conviction for tax evasion.

Warren Stephens, worth more than $3 billion, will represent the U.S. as ambassador to the U.K. Trump described the appointment as strategic, given the special ties between the two countries. Stephens was praised for his business success and his desire to serve the nation.

Trump's team also includes other notable names, such as Conair's Leondro Rizzuto Jr., real estate mogul Tom Barrack, and Kelly Loeffler, former co-owner of the Atlanta Dream basketball team. These allies, along with iconic figures such as Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, who will play symbolic roles as cultural ambassadors, reflect Trump's ambition to create an administration focused on financial power and influence.

• Trump promises an unprecedented administration

Donald Trump's return to the White House marks the beginning of a new chapter, characterized by financial resources and aggressive strategies. With a team of billionaires at the helm, the president promises to revolutionize the federal government, optimize spending, and consolidate his influence both domestically and on the international stage. This approach, although controversial, reflects Trump's signature style of combining business with politics at the highest level.

That's why Donald Trump's proposed Cabinet reflects a combination of experience and innovation, a mix of familiar faces and new personalities. The new administration promises to implement policies focused on economic growth, national security and structural reforms. The first weeks of the mandate will be essential in defining the success of this diverse and ambitious team.

Here is a presentation of the 24 nominees for key positions in Donald Trump's Cabinet, who are due to take office in the coming days:

1. Vice President: JD Vance.

A former Ohio senator and author of the book "Hillbilly Elegy", Vance brings a fresh perspective on domestic policy, known for his conservative views on the economy and society.

2. Secretary of State: Marco Rubio

The Florida senator, known for his strong positions on foreign policy, will be tasked with strengthening US relations with allies and addressing international challenges, including those related to China and Russia.

3.Treasury Secretary: Scott Bessent

A seasoned investor in global financial markets, Bessent promises to implement fiscal policies to stimulate the economy and reduce the budget deficit.

4. Secretary of Defense: Pete Hegseth

A National Guard veteran and security analyst, Hegseth will oversee the modernization of the armed forces and strengthening the US position on the global stage.

5. Attorney General: Pam Bondi

A former Florida attorney general, Bondi is a strong supporter of justice reforms and strict law enforcement.

6. Secretary of the Interior: Katharine MacGregor

A specialist in natural resource management, MacGregor will coordinate policies on federal land use and environmental protection.

7. Secretary of Agriculture: Brooke Rollins

With extensive experience in public policy, Rollins will support the development of agriculture and support for American farmers.

8. Secretary of Commerce: Howard Lutnick

The CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, Lutnick brings a pro-business perspective, focusing on stimulating investment and international trade relations.

9. Secretary of Labor: Andrew Puzder

A free-market advocate, Puzder aims to reduce regulations and help employers create new jobs.

10. Secretary of Health and Human Services: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy, known for his health care activism, will handle priorities such as health care reform and combating the pandemic.

11. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development: Ben Carson

Continuing his previous term, Carson will implement measures for housing affordability and urban community development.

12. Secretary of Transportation: Steven G. Bradbury

A lawyer and former Department of Transportation official, Bradbury will coordinate the modernization of the nation's infrastructure.

13. Secretary of Energy: Chris Wright

An energy expert, Wright will support pro-fossil fuel policies and the exploration of domestic energy resources.

14. Secretary of Education: Linda McMahon

A former CEO and business leader, McMahon will promote education reforms and alternatives to traditional education.

15. Secretary of Veterans Affairs: Doug Collins

A former congressman, Collins will prioritize improving services for veterans.

16. Secretary of Homeland Security: Kristi Noem

The governor of South Dakota will oversee border security and domestic threat prevention.

17. Head of the Environmental Protection Agency: Lee Zeldin

A former member of Congress, Zeldin will balance environmental protection with economic development.

18. Director of the Office of Management and Budget: Russell Vought

A trusted Trump ally, Vought will streamline government spending and reduce bureaucracy.

19. U.S. Representative to the United Nations: Elise Stefanik

With extensive legislative experience, Stefanik will defend U.S. interests on the international stage.

20. Head of the Small Business Administration: Kelly Loeffler

Loeffler will support entrepreneurs and small businesses, stimulating local economic growth.

21. Senior Economic Advisor: Stephen Moore

A conservative economist, Moore will provide strategic advice on fiscal and monetary policies.

22. Director of the CIA: John Ratcliffe

A former director of National Intelligence, Ratcliffe will continue to strengthen national security.

23. National Security Advisor: Michael Waltz

A former army officer, Waltz will coordinate national defense strategy.

24. Director of National Intelligence: Kash Patel

Patel will oversee the coordination and efficiency of the intelligence community.