The "Connect” platform, the bridge between Polytechnic of Bucharest students and the labor market

O.D.
English Section / 29 ianuarie

Photo source: facebook/ Universitatea POLITEHNICA din Bucureşti

Students of the National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest have at their disposal a digital platform dedicated to finding internships and employment opportunities, in an effort to strengthen the connection between academia and the labor market. The platform, called "Connect”, is administered by the higher education institution and facilitates direct interaction between students, companies and teaching staff, in a unique digital space.

A common space for students, companies and teachers

According to representatives of the Polytechnic of Bucharest, the platform is designed to simplify the process of identifying internships and jobs, but also to create mentoring opportunities. "Students, companies and professors meet in a simple and efficient digital space. Students find internships, jobs and mentors, and companies can interact directly with future graduates," the university's representatives said in a post published on Facebook. The data provided by the institution shows the scale of the project: in the 2024-2025 academic year, over 17,000 internships were available through the Connect platform, a number that exceeds the total number of students actually in practice during the same period. This expanded offer reflects the increased interest of companies in collaborating with the academic environment, but also the efforts of the Bucharest Polytechnic to facilitate students' transition from education to professional life.

Application adapted to the academic path

Students' access to the offers on the platform is strictly correlated with their educational path. Thus, students can view and apply only to the internship or job proposals that correspond to the study program and the academic year in which they are. Each student can apply to multiple companies and be selected by multiple companies, but the regulations stipulate that only one offer can be accepted, in order to ensure a fair distribution of internships.

According to the Guide for using the Connect platform, internships are carried out exclusively during the period established by the academic year structure calendar. This rule aims to ensure the compatibility of practical activities with the academic program and to avoid overlapping with exams or other university obligations.

