Authentic Romania at Hobiţa: crafts, folklore and a parade of folk costumes

English Section / 24 iunie

Versiunea în limba română

The birthplace of the great sculptor Constantin Brâncuşi became, for two days, the center of authentic Romanian traditions. Over 130 folk craftsmen from all over the country participated in the Authentic Romania Festival, an event dedicated to Romanian ia, folk costumes, crafts and traditional music.

Fair with "Living Human Treasures”

Among the exhibitors were five craftsmen officially recognized as "Living Human Treasures”, and visitors were able to discover a variety of products: folk costumes, icons, ceramics, carved wood, handmade jewelry and much more. The sewing, painting and gingerbread decorating workshops, supported by the "Christian Tell” County Library, were open to both children and adults.

Folklore performances and traditional costume parade

The audience was able to enjoy the recital of Nicolae Furdui Iancu and the "Crai Nou" Group, and a performance by the "Doina Gorjului" Ensemble, along with special guests: Alexandru Pugna, Matilda Pascal Cojocăriţa and the Oşoianu Sisters. An awaited moment was the Folk Costume Parade. The event was organized by the Gorj County Council, the Peştişani City Hall and Local Council, in collaboration with Doina Gorjului, the "Constantin Brâncuşi" Folk Art School, the "Christian Tell" County Library, the County Center for the Preservation and Promotion of Traditional Culture Gorj and the Discover Peştişani Association.

Reader's Opinion

