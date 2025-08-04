Nasdaq Europe leads the continent's IPO market

Versiunea în limba română

Nasdaq Europe has surpassed all other stock market groups in the region in terms of the number of initial public offerings (IPOs), private placements and total capital raised, announced nasdaq.com, noting that Nasdaq Europe accounted for 53% of the total capital raised on the continent in the first half of this year, with Nasdaq Stockholm recording the best dynamics.

"While 2024 was an active year in terms of the number of listings, we did not see any significant IPOs last year. However, international investor interest has grown rapidly, and this has led to a strong start to 2025,” said Adam Kostyal, President of Nasdaq Stockholm and Head of Nasdaq Listings for Europe.

• Largest European IPO of 2025 at Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Stockholm hosted the largest European IPO of 2025 - Asker Healthcare - which raised euro821 million. With additional offerings from Röko and Hacksaw, the Stockholm Stock Exchange hosted three of the top five European IPOs of 2025.

"Not only did these companies successfully come to market, but they continued to perform well,” said Kostyal, noting that the recent Hacksaw IPO demonstrated the consistency of the Stockholm market, even amid investor caution caused by uncertainty over U.S. tariffs. "The Stockholm Stock Exchange is a testament to the strength of the capital markets in Sweden, and in the Nordic countries, in supporting companies in uncertain conditions.”

In total, Nasdaq Europe raised euro2 billion in the first half of 2025 - a 465% increase compared to the euro351 million raised in the same period in 2024. This also exceeds the euro1.17 billion raised in the whole of 2024.

• Total euro6 billion raised on Nasdaq Europe

Including secondary income, Nasdaq Europe helped companies raise a total of euro6 billion in the first six months of this year.

The Stockholm market also continues to support the transition of companies moving from its growth market First North to the main market. "This progress is a strong signal that we have built a resilient and robust market that supports both small, medium and large companies,” said Kostyal.

Another highlight of the first half of the year was the success of the Nasdaq Europe corporate bond market. While large companies typically raise capital through debt markets, such mechanisms are typically less accessible to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Nasdaq Europe has unlocked this growth opportunity for SMEs, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the full spectrum of the market and providing companies with more financing options.

Kostyal attributed Nasdaq Europe's momentum in part to growing interest from U.S. investors seeking access to European growth. Many recent IPOs have seen strong participation from U.S. and international investors during the stock-building process, according to the source.

Looking ahead, Kostyal forecast continued growth, saying: "We are confident that we will bring more excellent companies to the market. We are seeing strong development in the pipeline and are optimistic about the high levels of activity in the last two quarters - particularly in the last three months of the year.”