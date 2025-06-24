Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Pope Leo condemns clerical abuse, supports free press

O.D.
English Section / 24 iunie

Pope Leo XIV has said that the Roman Catholic Church "must not tolerate any form of abuse”, whether sexual, spiritual or of authority, The Guardian reports. It is the first public statement by the sovereign pontiff on the global clerical abuse scandal, which has deeply damaged the image of the Church in recent decades. The statement was delivered during a theatrical performance in Lima, Peru, inspired by the work of journalist Paola Ugaz, who for years documented the abuses committed within the Catholic organization Sodalitium Christianae Vitae - officially dissolved by the Vatican in January, following an investigation launched by Pope Francis. "It is urgent that the Church renew its commitment to protecting minors and vulnerable adults. Your fight for justice is also the fight of the Church”, Pope Leo said.

Contrasts with the past - and the present

Pope Leo XIV's remarks contrast with the more reserved or critical positions on the press by some bishops - including in his native United States - who have accused the media of "demonizing” the Church. Instead, the Pope has explicitly praised the press: "Defending free and ethical journalism is not only an act of justice, but a duty for all who aspire to a strong and participatory democracy.” While Pope Leo has made his position clear now, abuse survivors and activists have expressed concerns since his election to the helm of the Church in May 2025. At the heart of these concerns are: a case in Chicago (2000), where a priest accused of abuse was placed near a school, during the time when Robert Prevost (Pope Leo's real name) led a branch of the Augustinian order; Three women in Peru told him in 2015 about childhood abuse, but there is no evidence that any effective investigation was opened. The Vatican responded that Pope Leo was not directly responsible for the decision to move the priest and that he followed canonical norms in cases in Peru. Official investigations have not found sufficient evidence to support the accusations.

Support for journalists' investigations

The Proyecto Ugaz show was the opportunity chosen by the pontiff to openly affirm his support for the work of investigative journalists, in particular for Paola Ugaz, who was harassed, threatened and sued during the Sodalitium abuse investigations. "Your courage, patience and devotion to the truth are a living testimony. Be sowers of light in the darkness!” the Pope said.

A new tone for the Vatican?

Pope Leo XIV is, at least declaratively, part of a line of transparency and accountability that Pope Francis has tried to strengthen. It remains to be seen whether the discourse will materialize in firm policies and systemic reforms. His statement, in the context of continuing investigations and requests for reparations from victims around the world, may signal a new stage in the management of abuses in the Church - more aware of the moral and social impact of silence, but also of the power of a courageous press.

Pope Leo XIV was elected on May 8, 2025, succeeding Pope Francis. He is the first pope from the United States.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

