ZIUA UNIVERSALĂ A IEI Sânzienele at the Village Museum - fair of ii, folk song and summer magic

Every year, on June 24, Romanians celebrate Sânzienele - a holiday deeply rooted in popular tradition, marked by customs, rituals and symbols that harmoniously combine Orthodox faith with archaic mythology. Under the sign of the sun, flowers and fertility, this day is also known as Cap de vară, opening a new cycle in the calendar of agriculture and cosmic rhythms. In this spirit, the National Village Museum "Dimitrie Gusti" in Bucharest proposes a return to the authentic essence of the holiday, organizing a soulful event dedicated to Romanian traditions: "From Sânzienele to the Village Museum".

• Heritage of Folk Costume

From the early hours of June 24, visitors to the Village Museum will be greeted with a traditional ii and shirt fair, a unique opportunity to admire or purchase authentic clothing items from all regions of the country. Ia - the traditional Romanian shirt - is more than a clothing item: it is a story sewn with thread, in which symbols, beliefs, identity and femininity are intertwined. Each model is a statement of belonging, a legacy passed down from generation to generation. The event highlights the value of traditional crafts and offers support to local artisans who still keep the art of hand sewing alive.

• Wreath-weaving workshops - magical gestures of summer

The public is invited to participate in workshops on weaving wreaths from wild flowers - a symbolic ritual with deep meanings in the Sânziene tradition. Unmarried girls weave wreaths of yellow flowers - sânziene - and wear them on their heads or throw them on the roof of their houses, to find out if they will get married that year. They are also sometimes left on flowing waters, as an offering to the good fairies of summer. These seemingly simple gestures carry within them the entire sensitivity of a culture that has learned to live in harmony with nature and the mystery of the seasons.

• Folklore show - song, game and Romanian soul

Also, the Dumitra stage will host an artistic moment with a strong identity accent. The following will perform: The popular ensemble "Mlădiţe Nedelene” from Nedelea commune, Prahova county - known for its repertoire of authentic folk dances and songs; The girls' group "Ziene nedelene”, coordinated by Prof. Maria Popescu - a project that capitalizes on the involvement of young women in preserving local traditions; Narcisa Băleanu, a flute and voice performer - a refined presence that will delight the audience with traditional sounds of great depth. The show will be a true celebration of life, the beauty of the Romanian village and the sacred bond between man and the earth.

• The Magic of Sânziene - a Bridge Between Worlds

The Sânziene Festival has a double meaning: on the one hand, it is a day of homage to the good fairies of summer, considered protectors of flowers, harvests and people; on the other hand, in the Orthodox calendar, it coincides with the Birth of Saint John the Baptist - the greatest prophet of the Old Testament, who prepared the coming of Christ. Thus, the date of June 24 becomes a bridge between faith and myth, between the seen and the unseen world. It is believed that, on the night of Sânziene, the heavens open, and the spirits of the ancestors can communicate with the living. Therefore, protective rituals are held, medicinal plants are burned, field work is avoided and people have fun.

• Living heritage, not a relic

Through events of this kind, not only is a world of the past reconstructed, but it is brought back into the present, showing that tradition is not a relic, but a living heritage. Sânzienele thus becomes not just a popular celebration, but an opportunity to rediscover roots, to meet between generations and to reflect on perennial values.