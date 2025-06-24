Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
High school education is changing: new framework plans

O.D.
English Section / 24 iunie

High school education is changing: new framework plans

The interim Minister of Education and Research, Daniel David, signed the order approving the new framework plans for high school education - full-time form, after receiving the opinion of the Social Dialogue Commission and following the meeting of the validation commission. The order was published in the Official Gazette, and will take effect starting with the 2026-2027 school year.

Progressive application by generations of students

According to the official document: 2025-2026: The current framework plans (2024-2025) are maintained for all high school and vocational grades; 2026-2027: The new framework plans apply only to the 9th grade. The rest of the grades continue according to the old model; 2027-2028: Applies to grades 9th and 10th; 2028-2029: Extends to grades 9th, 10th and 11th; 2029-2030: Generalizes to all high school grades (9th-12th).

Essential changes in the curricular vision

The explanatory note of the order indicates a modern, student-centered approach, with the following principles: Predictability and decentralization - A stable framework, but adaptable to the specifics of schools; Equity and flexibility - Curriculum adjustable according to the needs of students; Relevance - Adaptation to the requirements of the labor market and the training profile of the graduate.

In grades 9th and 10th, the new framework plans emphasize: accommodating students after moving from middle school; balanced transition to high school education; reducing excessive workload; development of transversal key competences. In grades 11 and 12, a gradual and more pronounced specialization appears, adapted to the professional or academic path of the students.

General objectives of the reform

The new architecture of the framework plans aims to: standardize the number of hours between profiles and specializations; improve the quality of the educational process, by balancing theoretical, applied and transdisciplinary components; better preparation for adult life, whether it is about continuing studies or insertion in the labor market.

The reform of the high school framework plans represents a significant paradigm shift, aiming at a more friendly, relevant and adaptable curriculum, in accordance with the needs of students and today's society. Its progressive implementation, starting with 2026, will allow schools, teachers and students to gradually adapt to the new educational realities.

