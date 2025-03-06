President Trump's speech mistakes

Versiunea în limba română

President Trump's speech was marked by strong statements, but fact-checking reveals significant discrepancies between his statements and the economic and social reality of the US. According to journalists from National Public Radio (NPR) and CNN, they conducted a detailed fact-check of Trump's statements, providing additional context on the main topics addressed. According to CNN journalists, during his speech, Donald Trump allegedly provided 60 erroneous information, while NPR journalists found fewer. From the erroneous information presented by Trump as true, we have structured the main ones, based on the topics of discussion touched upon by the American president.

• Immigration. illegal border crossing

Donald Trump claimed that, immediately after taking office, he declared a national emergency on the southern border and deployed the armed forces to stop the "invasion" of migrants. He also said that due to these measures, the number of illegal crossings has dropped to the lowest level in history.

According to the cited sources, from official data from the US Customs and Border Protection Service (CBP), in January 2025 there were approximately 30,000 attempts to illegally cross the border. Although the data for February has not been officially published, Reuters reported that the figure would be about 8,500, which could represent the lowest level since 2000. However, this number is much higher than that recorded in the 1930s, when CBP recorded only 11,000 illegal entries throughout the year.

Donald Trump said that his administration is preparing the largest deportation operation in US history, surpassing former President Dwight D. Eisenhower. However, American journalists from NPR and CNN point out that in 1954, Eisenhower implemented "Operation Wetback", a controversial deportation campaign that affected over a million Mexican immigrants, including American citizens of Mexican origin. Currently, even if the Trump administration plans massive deportations, logistical challenges and limited resources could make their implementation difficult.

The American president also claimed that cities such as Aurora - in the state of Colorado and Springfield - in the state of Ohio, were "overwhelmed" by massive immigration. However, the cited sources show that according to official statistics, the said migration led to an increase of 2.1 million American workers from abroad between January 2024 and January 2025, compared to 1.3 million for those born in the United States. NPR and CNN state that the increase in the number of migrants has allowed American employers to maintain a sustained pace of job growth, without exerting significant pressure on inflation.

• Economy, inflation, and trade tariffs

Trump has criticized the Biden administration for rising food prices, specifically mentioning eggs. NPR and CNN say the rise in egg prices was driven by the bird flu pandemic, which has led to the culling of millions of laying hens. In recent months, the federal government has allocated $1 billion to combat bird flu, including $500 million for poultry farm sanitation.

The US president has called on Congress to pass a new tax cut package, emphasizing that the economy must be revived by eliminating taxes on tips, overtime and social benefits. However, economic experts contacted by NPR and CNN warn that such measures could increase the budget deficit.

Regarding the increase in trade tariffs on products from Mexico, Canada and China, although Donald Trump claims that the measure will protect the US economy, the same experts told the cited sources that this increase will be borne by American consumers and will lead to trade retaliation from other states.

• Aid for Ukraine

Trump claimed that the US has spent "hundreds of billions" to support Ukraine. However, NPR and CNN state that official data show that, since Russia's invasion in 2022, the US has provided Ukraine with support of approximately $114 billion, of which more than half was military aid. Europe, in turn, has offered Ukraine $132 billion, according to data from the Institute for Global Economics in Kiel, Germany.