Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

President Trump's speech mistakes

I.Ghe.
English Section / 6 martie

MAKE capture

MAKE capture

Versiunea în limba română

President Trump's speech was marked by strong statements, but fact-checking reveals significant discrepancies between his statements and the economic and social reality of the US. According to journalists from National Public Radio (NPR) and CNN, they conducted a detailed fact-check of Trump's statements, providing additional context on the main topics addressed. According to CNN journalists, during his speech, Donald Trump allegedly provided 60 erroneous information, while NPR journalists found fewer. From the erroneous information presented by Trump as true, we have structured the main ones, based on the topics of discussion touched upon by the American president.

Immigration. illegal border crossing

Donald Trump claimed that, immediately after taking office, he declared a national emergency on the southern border and deployed the armed forces to stop the "invasion" of migrants. He also said that due to these measures, the number of illegal crossings has dropped to the lowest level in history.

According to the cited sources, from official data from the US Customs and Border Protection Service (CBP), in January 2025 there were approximately 30,000 attempts to illegally cross the border. Although the data for February has not been officially published, Reuters reported that the figure would be about 8,500, which could represent the lowest level since 2000. However, this number is much higher than that recorded in the 1930s, when CBP recorded only 11,000 illegal entries throughout the year.

Donald Trump said that his administration is preparing the largest deportation operation in US history, surpassing former President Dwight D. Eisenhower. However, American journalists from NPR and CNN point out that in 1954, Eisenhower implemented "Operation Wetback", a controversial deportation campaign that affected over a million Mexican immigrants, including American citizens of Mexican origin. Currently, even if the Trump administration plans massive deportations, logistical challenges and limited resources could make their implementation difficult.

The American president also claimed that cities such as Aurora - in the state of Colorado and Springfield - in the state of Ohio, were "overwhelmed" by massive immigration. However, the cited sources show that according to official statistics, the said migration led to an increase of 2.1 million American workers from abroad between January 2024 and January 2025, compared to 1.3 million for those born in the United States. NPR and CNN state that the increase in the number of migrants has allowed American employers to maintain a sustained pace of job growth, without exerting significant pressure on inflation.

Economy, inflation, and trade tariffs

Trump has criticized the Biden administration for rising food prices, specifically mentioning eggs. NPR and CNN say the rise in egg prices was driven by the bird flu pandemic, which has led to the culling of millions of laying hens. In recent months, the federal government has allocated $1 billion to combat bird flu, including $500 million for poultry farm sanitation.

The US president has called on Congress to pass a new tax cut package, emphasizing that the economy must be revived by eliminating taxes on tips, overtime and social benefits. However, economic experts contacted by NPR and CNN warn that such measures could increase the budget deficit.

Regarding the increase in trade tariffs on products from Mexico, Canada and China, although Donald Trump claims that the measure will protect the US economy, the same experts told the cited sources that this increase will be borne by American consumers and will lead to trade retaliation from other states.

Aid for Ukraine

Trump claimed that the US has spent "hundreds of billions" to support Ukraine. However, NPR and CNN state that official data show that, since Russia's invasion in 2022, the US has provided Ukraine with support of approximately $114 billion, of which more than half was military aid. Europe, in turn, has offered Ukraine $132 billion, according to data from the Institute for Global Economics in Kiel, Germany.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

06 martie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 06 martie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

06 martie
Ediţia din 06.03.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Forumul investitorilor 2025
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

05 Mar. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9770
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6544
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2472
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9694
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur436.1308

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

aages.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
energyexpo.ro
solarenergy-expo.ro
thediplomat.ro
tophotelawards.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb