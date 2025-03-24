Protecting forests: NGOs call for immediate action ahead of COP30

Versiunea în limba română

A broad coalition of civil society is calling on governments around the world to take urgent action to protect forests as deforestation continues at an alarming rate. The initiative comes months before COP30, which will take place in Brazil in November.

• Deforestation, an imminent threat to ecosystems

Despite commitments made at COP26 in Glasgow (2021), where over 140 world leaders pledged to halt deforestation by 2030, the reality on the ground remains worrying. In 2023, 6.37 million hectares of forest were lost, the equivalent of 9.1 million football pitches. To change this direction, nearly 40 NGOs, think tanks and research organizations, united under the collective "Forest Declaration Assessment', have published a report with concrete measures that governments must implement without delay.

• Urgent measures proposed by experts

The report contains eight priority proposals, including: Adopting clear objectives on forests in international climate and biodiversity agreements, including at COP30 and the G20 in South Africa; Tightening legislation on illegal deforestation and strengthening forest protection mechanisms; Strengthening the role of indigenous peoples in forest management; Creating stronger partnerships between countries importing and exporting forest products.

• Harmful agricultural subsidies - a major problem

One of the most controversial points raised by the report is that governments allocate $470 billion annually in agricultural subsidies that harm forests. NGOs are calling for these funds to be redirected towards sustainable practices that support environmental conservation.

Experts are proposing that multilateral development banks and international public financial institutions increase their financing for forests and support sustainable rural development. Among the solutions advanced are: Restructuring or cancelling some public debts to allow developing countries to invest in forest protection; Attributing a monetary value to preserved forests to incentivize governments and companies to adopt sustainable practices.

• COP30 - a crucial opportunity for the future of forests

COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago has sent a letter to the world's governments, stressing that this conference represents a unique opportunity to reassess the role of forests in the fight against climate change. "In 2025, governments must take bold action to meet their commitments towards the end of this decade," experts warn. It remains to be seen whether world leaders will translate these recommendations into concrete policies before forest degradation reaches an irreversible tipping point.