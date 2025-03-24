Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Protecting forests: NGOs call for immediate action ahead of COP30

O.D.
English Section / 24 martie

Protecting forests: NGOs call for immediate action ahead of COP30

Versiunea în limba română

A broad coalition of civil society is calling on governments around the world to take urgent action to protect forests as deforestation continues at an alarming rate. The initiative comes months before COP30, which will take place in Brazil in November.

Deforestation, an imminent threat to ecosystems

Despite commitments made at COP26 in Glasgow (2021), where over 140 world leaders pledged to halt deforestation by 2030, the reality on the ground remains worrying. In 2023, 6.37 million hectares of forest were lost, the equivalent of 9.1 million football pitches. To change this direction, nearly 40 NGOs, think tanks and research organizations, united under the collective "Forest Declaration Assessment', have published a report with concrete measures that governments must implement without delay.

Urgent measures proposed by experts

The report contains eight priority proposals, including: Adopting clear objectives on forests in international climate and biodiversity agreements, including at COP30 and the G20 in South Africa; Tightening legislation on illegal deforestation and strengthening forest protection mechanisms; Strengthening the role of indigenous peoples in forest management; Creating stronger partnerships between countries importing and exporting forest products.

Harmful agricultural subsidies - a major problem

One of the most controversial points raised by the report is that governments allocate $470 billion annually in agricultural subsidies that harm forests. NGOs are calling for these funds to be redirected towards sustainable practices that support environmental conservation.

Experts are proposing that multilateral development banks and international public financial institutions increase their financing for forests and support sustainable rural development. Among the solutions advanced are: Restructuring or cancelling some public debts to allow developing countries to invest in forest protection; Attributing a monetary value to preserved forests to incentivize governments and companies to adopt sustainable practices.

COP30 - a crucial opportunity for the future of forests

COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago has sent a letter to the world's governments, stressing that this conference represents a unique opportunity to reassess the role of forests in the fight against climate change. "In 2025, governments must take bold action to meet their commitments towards the end of this decade," experts warn. It remains to be seen whether world leaders will translate these recommendations into concrete policies before forest degradation reaches an irreversible tipping point.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

24 martie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 24 martie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

24 martie
Ediţia din 24.03.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

21 Mar. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9770
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5937
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2096
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9445
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur447.8879

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
energyexpo.ro
hipo.ro
pptt.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb