CSAT under the presidency of Nicuşor Dan: the conflict in Ukraine, tax evasion and the crisis at Salina Praid, on the agenda

Versiunea în limba română

The Supreme Council for National Defense (CSAT), led for the first time by President Nicuşor Dan, met yesterday at the Cotroceni Palace, in a meeting that lasted over three and a half hours. The meeting also marks the first participation of the members of the new Government led by Ilie Bolojan in this strategic structure.

• Key topics on the agenda

According to the Presidential Administration, the meeting focused on major topics in the field of national security, the most important of which were: The stage and prospects of the conflict in Ukraine, following the Russian aggression, and the implications for Romania; Establishing the armed forces and means that can be made available for external operations in 2026; A detailed information on the phenomenon of tax evasion, considered a threat to national security; The emergency situation created by the flooding of the Praid Salt Pan, with economic, social and environmental implications; Analysis of the activity of the National Cyber Security Directorate in 2024 and priorities for 2025. The Presidential Administration specified that other current topics in the field of national security were also addressed during the meeting.

• Extended presence at the governmental and institutional level

Among the participants in the meeting were: Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan; Ministers of Defense (Ionuţ Moşteanu), Internal Affairs (Cătălin Predoiu), Foreign Affairs (Oana Ţoiu), Justice (Radu Marinescu), Economy (Radu Miruţă) and Finance (Alexandru Nazare), Heads of Secret Services: Răzvan Ionescu (SRI) and Gabriel Vlase (SIE); Chief of the Defense Staff, Gheorghiţă Vlad; Presidential Advisor Cristian Diaconescu and Secretary of the CSAT, Mihai Şomordolea.

This first meeting of the CSAT under the leadership of Nicuşor Dan comes in a tense geopolitical context, with the conflict in Ukraine entering a prolonged phase, but also in complicated domestic conditions, marked by budgetary pressures, economic uncertainties and specific crises, such as the one at the Praid Salt Mine. The phenomenon of tax evasion was highlighted as a major risk to national security, given that the state loses billions of lei annually through non-compliance with the fiscal regime, also affecting the defense capacity and institutional functioning. Domestically, the flooding of the Praid Salt Mine, an important economic and tourist objective, raised questions related to public safety and natural risk management, requiring an integrated assessment at the highest level.

The CSAT meeting outlines the new strategic priorities under the Nicuşor Dan administration and announces a consolidated involvement of Romania in the areas of defense, cybersecurity and economic integrity. It remains to be seen to what extent the decisions adopted will translate into concrete and coherent measures, especially in the volatile regional context and growing internal challenges.