Echo, the only supporter of the motion of censure filed by AUR

The motion of censure against the Bolojan Government was read by AUR senator - Petrişor Peiu, yesterday, July 11, in the reunified plenary of the Parliament, in an almost empty hall, in which only the echo was heard. Not only the representatives of the government were absent from the Legislative benches, but also the parliamentarians of AUR, the political group that initiated the motion and which, a few months ago, supported, through the voice of George Simion, Petrişor Peiu for the position of Prime Minister.

In the text of the censure motion, entitled "They ruined the country and now they are forcing Romanians to pay the bill - out with the hypocritical government”, the signatories of the document - deputies and senators from AUR, SOS, POT and some unaffiliated parliamentarians - claim that, instead of eliminating budgetary waste and rethinking state spending, the current government has opted for austerity measures that directly affect the most vulnerable citizens. The measure to increase VAT on basic products, increase taxes on dividends and income, cut school scholarships and reduce medical benefits are just some of the criticized measures, which in the signatories' opinion bring a new wave of taxation that hits the middle class, entrepreneurs, retirees and parents who work honestly, without affecting large companies and privileged political interests.

The economic data cited in the document are alarming: a growing budget deficit, a threefold increase in public debt in seven years, inflation at historic levels and a constant decline in the pace of economic growth. The motion emphasizes that, between 2018 and 2024, state revenues increased by 90%, but expenditures exploded by 121%, and the government seems to refuse to adjust this disproportion, preferring to transfer the burden back to taxpayers.

Although AUR admits that, at this moment, it does not have enough votes to pass the motion, the leaders of the party hope for a mobilization beyond parliamentary arithmetic and have launched a call for responsibility addressed to all elected officials who, over the past few months, have publicly criticized the government's fiscal policies, but who, say the authors of the motion, must prove by voting that they are not limited to facade declarations.

The debate and final vote on the motion of censure will take place on Monday, July 14, starting at 3:00 p.m., in the plenary session of Parliament. In order for the Bolojan Government to be dismissed, 233 votes are needed for the motion of censure, a number of votes that the political opposition will find difficult to gather, given the only 131 deputies and senators who agreed and signed to initiate this procedure.