Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Echo, the only supporter of the motion of censure filed by AUR

G.M.
English Section / 11 iulie

Echo, the only supporter of the motion of censure filed by AUR

The motion of censure against the Bolojan Government was read by AUR senator - Petrişor Peiu, yesterday, July 11, in the reunified plenary of the Parliament, in an almost empty hall, in which only the echo was heard. Not only the representatives of the government were absent from the Legislative benches, but also the parliamentarians of AUR, the political group that initiated the motion and which, a few months ago, supported, through the voice of George Simion, Petrişor Peiu for the position of Prime Minister.

In the text of the censure motion, entitled "They ruined the country and now they are forcing Romanians to pay the bill - out with the hypocritical government”, the signatories of the document - deputies and senators from AUR, SOS, POT and some unaffiliated parliamentarians - claim that, instead of eliminating budgetary waste and rethinking state spending, the current government has opted for austerity measures that directly affect the most vulnerable citizens. The measure to increase VAT on basic products, increase taxes on dividends and income, cut school scholarships and reduce medical benefits are just some of the criticized measures, which in the signatories' opinion bring a new wave of taxation that hits the middle class, entrepreneurs, retirees and parents who work honestly, without affecting large companies and privileged political interests.

The economic data cited in the document are alarming: a growing budget deficit, a threefold increase in public debt in seven years, inflation at historic levels and a constant decline in the pace of economic growth. The motion emphasizes that, between 2018 and 2024, state revenues increased by 90%, but expenditures exploded by 121%, and the government seems to refuse to adjust this disproportion, preferring to transfer the burden back to taxpayers.

Although AUR admits that, at this moment, it does not have enough votes to pass the motion, the leaders of the party hope for a mobilization beyond parliamentary arithmetic and have launched a call for responsibility addressed to all elected officials who, over the past few months, have publicly criticized the government's fiscal policies, but who, say the authors of the motion, must prove by voting that they are not limited to facade declarations.

The debate and final vote on the motion of censure will take place on Monday, July 14, starting at 3:00 p.m., in the plenary session of Parliament. In order for the Bolojan Government to be dismissed, 233 votes are needed for the motion of censure, a number of votes that the political opposition will find difficult to gather, given the only 131 deputies and senators who agreed and signed to initiate this procedure.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

11 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 11 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Dosar BURSA - Crizele Apocalipsei

Ziarul BURSA

11 iulie
Ediţia din 11.07.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
SHE LEADS - Gala Excelenţei în Business
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

11 Iul. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0810
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3461
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4596
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8849
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur466.3616

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb