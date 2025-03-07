Eurovision 2025: 37 million euro budget, tens of thousands of tickets sold

Versiunea în limba română

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest promises a series of surprises and innovative ideas, according to organizers in Basel, the Swiss city that will host the event. With just two months to go before the start of the competition, preparations are in full swing for the world's largest live music event.

• Organization and staging

The city of Basel, located on the banks of the Rhine, on the Swiss border with France and Germany, will welcome tens of thousands of fans to witness the semi-finals on May 13 and 15, as well as the final on May 17. It is estimated that more than 160 million viewers around the world will watch the contest. Organizers said the creative process began in May 2024, with concepts developed in December being turned into reality in the early months of 2025. "Eurovision is about surprises," said Moritz Stadler, the event's executive co-producer, suggesting that this year's edition will bring many spectacular elements.

• Economic impact and financial expectations

The city of Basel has allocated a budget of 35 million Swiss francs (approximately 37 million euros) to organize the event. It is estimated that the city will benefit from significant revenues, taking as a model the previous one in 2023, when Liverpool obtained approximately 60 million euros thanks to Eurovision. The first 42,000 tickets on sale sold out in just 20 minutes, which demonstrates the huge interest of fans. Local authorities have assured that they will implement safety measures to ensure that all participants feel protected, especially in the context of current geopolitical sensitivities.

• Theme and cultural elements

The 2025 edition will pay homage to the cultural diversity and landscape of Switzerland. The stage will be inspired by the mountains and the linguistic variety of Switzerland. Spectators can expect traditional elements such as yodeling, alphorns (alpine wind instruments, similar to the Romanian bucium) and dulcimers (medieval stringed instruments, similar to the dulcimer). An uncertain but intensely discussed aspect is the possibility that Celine Dion, the winner of the 1988 contest for Switzerland, will return to the stage during the event. Organizers have not yet confirmed this information, but they have hinted that there is a high chance that the artist will be involved in the show.

Eurovision 2025 promises to be a spectacular edition, combining innovation with tradition, attracting both music enthusiasts and tourists eager to discover the charm of Basel. With a carefully planned organization, a theme inspired by Swiss culture and a considerable economic impact, the event promises to remain one of the most important entertainment shows of the year.