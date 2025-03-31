Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

ITIA prioritizes improving trust in anti-doping rules

O.D.
English Section / 31 martie

ITIA prioritizes improving trust in anti-doping rules

Versiunea în limba română

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has made improving transparency and trust in anti-doping rules a priority after several controversial cases raised questions about the process, executive director Karen Moorhouse said in a statement at the ITIA's annual review, as reported by Reuters.

Sinner and Swiatek cases raise questions

World number one Jannik Sinner accepted a three-month suspension in February after reaching an agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which was appealing an earlier decision to exonerate him. Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek also accepted a one-month suspension in November after testing positive for trimetazidine, a banned substance. The Pole claimed that the test result was due to contamination with sleeping medication.

Simona Halep and allegations of lack of coherence

The speed with which the Sinner and Swiatek cases were resolved was compared by the international media to the delay in the case of former world number one Simona Halep, who criticized officials for the long and unfair trials. "The case of Jannik Sinner has raised many questions about the anti-doping process in tennis. We are determined to answer them and take action to ensure transparency," said Karen Moorhouse.

Trust-building actions

ITIA announced a 26% increase in anti-doping tests in 2024 compared to the previous year, totaling 9,151 tests. The strategy for the next three years also includes educating players about the risks of using contaminated supplements. "About 30% of tennis doping violations over the past 15 years can be attributed to contaminated supplements," explained Nicole Sapstead, senior director of anti-doping at the ITIA.

Controversy among players

Accusations of double standards were reinforced by Novak Djokovic, who said on several TV channels that there is a lack of consistency and transparency in anti-doping cases. Australian Nick Kyrgios, for his part, described the Sinner and Swiatek cases as "disgusting" for the sport. The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) has filed a complaint against the world tennis governing bodies, accusing ITIA of violating players' rights through random doping tests. The ITIA stresses that most doping cases in tennis are the result of unintentional use of banned substances, but insists that players need to be more careful about the products they consume.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

31 martie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 31 martie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

31 martie
Ediţia din 31.03.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Conferinţa BURSA “Codul Insolvenţei 2025”
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

28 Mar. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9773
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6187
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2332
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9795
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur456.5018

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
energyexpo.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb