Meta Estate Trust raises 0.73 million euros in financing

Meta Estate Trust, a holding company operating in the real estate sector, has signed a financing agreement with Patria Bank, worth 0.73 million euros, according to a report by the issuer, published on Friday on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The amount obtained will be directed to two projects from the Trading business line portfolio, in order to accelerate and capitalize on the invested capital, namely: the refinancing of apartments purchased within the Greenfield Băneasa complex and the co-financing of apartments reserved in the Cellini Residence project.

Alexandru Bonea, CEO of Meta Estate Trust, stated: "Accessing this financing reflects our strategy to accelerate capital rotation in carefully selected projects. In a dynamic market, speed and allocation discipline make the difference.”

Recently, Meta announced an investment of 1.52 million euros in a portfolio of four villas within the Radisson Blu Grand Mountain Resort Braşov, a project under development in the town of Cristian, near Braşov, which is due to be completed in early 2027. The investment is financed from its own sources and through a bank loan, with the first tranche already paid, while the balance is due to be paid in January 2027. The company also announced a strategic investment in a retail park under development in the commune of Ciolpani (DN1), thus marking the company's entry into the commercial assets segment.

The company has just completed a capital increase operation through which 27.2 million shares were allocated by converting certain, liquid and due receivables of the beneficiaries of a preferential share buyback program, the issue price being one leu per share. Thus, the company did not receive any money as a result of the market operation.

Meta Estate Trust reported operating income of 3.9 million lei for the first three months of the year, 25% below those of the first three months of last year, while net profit was 1.5 million lei, down 23% compared to that of January-March 2024. The stock market valuation of the real estate holding company amounts to 72 million lei.