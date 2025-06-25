Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Paracetamol from plastic: a promising discovery, but with practical limits

O.D.
English Section / 25 iunie

Paracetamol from plastic: a promising discovery, but with practical limits

Versiunea în limba română

A team of researchers from the University of Edinburgh has managed to create paracetamol from plastic waste, using a biochemical reaction involving the bacterium Escherichia coli (E. coli), according to a study published in the prestigious journal Nature Chemistry and taken over by AFP. The experiment is remarkable for its hybrid approach, which combines the chemical process and genetic engineering. Raw material: PET waste (polyethylene terephthalate) - the plastic commonly used for bottles; first step: under chemical and enzymatic action, the plastic is broken down into basic components; E. coli intervention: a genetically modified strain of E. coli converts these components into PABA (para-aminobenzoic acid) - a chemical precursor to paracetamol; final stage: through further genetic modifications, the same bacteria transform PABA into paracetamol (acetaminophen), an essential drug used to reduce fever and relieve pain.

Implications and limitations

While the discovery is promising for its potential in plastic recycling and sustainable drug production, the authors acknowledge that industrial application is still a long way off. "It's just a demonstration of feasibility,” note several independent researchers cited in the same publication. They point out that the yield of the reaction - the amount of PABA obtained - is far too low to support large-scale production. Moreover, environmental organizations view the discovery with skepticism. "We've been hearing about bacteria that eat plastic for years. But none of these solutions have been scaled up to combat the global problem of plastic pollution,” said Melissa Valliant, of the NGO Beyond Plastic. Despite its limitations, the study suggests a future in which synthetic biology could play a key role in: The circular economy, by converting waste into valuable resources; Sustainable pharmaceutical production, by reducing dependence on petroleum derivatives; Innovation in recycling, by combining natural enzymes with artificially controlled processes. The study was also funded by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, a sign that major players in the field are interested in less polluting alternatives for drug production. The transformation of plastic waste into paracetamol using E. coli bacteria is a significant scientific achievement, but it is still in its early stages of development. It is a promising experiment, but not an immediate solution to the problem of global plastic pollution or the challenges of the pharmaceutical industry.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

25 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 25 iunie

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

25 iunie
Ediţia din 25.06.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Conferinţa BURSA “Digitalizare şi Siguranţă Cibernetică”
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

24 Iun. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0522
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3501
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3713
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9225
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur464.3232

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
letapeseries.com
ccib.ro
aiiro.ro
BURSA
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb