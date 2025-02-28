Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Rare astronomical phenomenon: planetary alignment, visible in our country too

O.D.
English Section / 28 februarie

Rare astronomical phenomenon: planetary alignment, visible in our country too

Versiunea în limba română

Astronomy enthusiasts are preparing for a rare cosmic spectacle: the alignment of the seven planets of the Solar System, a phenomenon that will not be repeated until 2040. The event will be visible with a telescope and, under certain conditions, even with the naked eye, depending on the brightness of each planet. Visible in recent weeks, the planets Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Venus, Neptune and Saturn are joined by Mercury. In Romania, the planetary alignment will be visible tonight, in the last hours of February, according to specialized websites.

A rare spectacle in the night sky

The phenomenon, also known as the "planetary parade", occurs when several planets are apparently aligned in the sky. This is because they orbit the Sun at different speeds, and from a certain perspective on Earth they can appear to be arranged in an almost perfect line. "Even in brightly lit cities, Venus, nicknamed the Shepherd Star, will be very bright, and Mars will be visible high in the southern sky, between the constellations Orion and Gemini. So will Jupiter," explains Jessica Lee, professor of astronomy at the Royal Greenwich Observatory in London.

How can the planets be observed?

Four of the seven planets - Mercury, Venus, Jupiter and Mars - will be visible to the naked eye, depending on weather conditions. But for Neptune and Uranus, located very close to Jupiter, a telescope or powerful binoculars will be needed. If the skies remain clear, astronomy enthusiasts will be able to witness a spectacular planetary alignment, an event that will not occur again for another 16 years.

