Renewables in the UK - at a record level in electricity productio

Versiunea în limba română

Regenerabilele Marea Britanie - la nivel record în producţia de electricitate

Renewables generated more than half of the UK's electricity production last year for the first time, a new record for clean energy sources, DPA reports, according to Agerpres.

Solar, wind, hydro and biomass generated 50.4% of the UK's electricity production in 2024, official data published yesterday showed, thanks to record high levels of bioenergy and wind power. At the same time, the share of fossil fuels, mainly gas, reached a record low of 31.8% of generation, as the last coal-fired power plant in the UK was closed in September 2024, data from the Department for Energy Security showed.

The share of low-carbon sources, which include nuclear power and renewables, rose to almost two-thirds of total generation (64.7%), a new record.

Gas remained the UK's single largest source of energy, accounting for 30.4%, slightly ahead of wind power's 29.2% contribution, but more wind farms are set to be added to the energy mix.

"For the first time, renewables generated more than half of the UK's electricity last year,” said Energy Secretary Michael Shanks, adding: "This clean, secure, local energy will help us further reduce our exposure to the turbulence in fossil fuel markets.”

The figures released yesterday also showed that oil production fell by 8.8% last year and natural gas production by 10%, both to record lows. Oil and gas production are 75% below their 1999 peak, reflecting the decline in reserves in the UK's North Sea.

Coal demand fell 52% in 2024 to 2.1 million tonnes compared to 2023, as renewables increased their share in the energy mix, particularly in electricity generation.

Aviation fuel demand also rose 9.4% in 2024, now 1.3% above its pre-pandemic 2019 level.