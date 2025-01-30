Staff Rotation and Reheated Soup

Versiunea în limba română

Domestic football suffers from a lack of patience. For a while, it was thought that it was only the disease of those who finance/sponsor/loan teams, but later it turned out that even the fans do not make very long-term plans. Coaches are the favorite victims of impatience. In a staff rotation worthy of a better cause, technicians come and go from teams without leaving anything behind, often not even having time to unpack their luggage. Many of them deserve their fate. They sign more like mayors of the 90s, after which they start complaining about all kinds of problems they face (here we have a champion Eugen Neagoe, who complained about conditions at three of the last four teams he trained). During the winter break, several coaches were fired without much explanation, in the 2nd League, this happened because of the results of ... friendly matches.

This week, Constantin Gâlcă was released by U Craiova, and Emil Sândoi was fired from Poli Iaşi. In their place, Mirel Rădoi and Vasile Miriuţă appear. Nothing new on the Eastern front. In Craiova, there is already talk of a reheated soup (Rădoi was also an employee of this team), and in Iaşi, eyebrows are raised because of the results in recent years (he worked in the 2nd and 3rd Leagues) of the technician installed to save the team from relegation. The fans are not sitting idly by either, CFR Cluj, a team without problems in the standings, is facing an unprecedented situation. The coach, Dan Petrescu, is challenged from the stands even when he is absent from the bench for medical reasons. There is still a missing strike, assumed, by the players against the staff, because there have been some that have not been assumed. At a cursory glance at the phenomenon, one might think that the only problem is the coaches.

Our club football is hurrying, even picking up speed, but the movement is not happening in the right direction.