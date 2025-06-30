Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Top-Rising Stock Markets: Hong Kong and Europe

A.V.
English Section / 30 iunie

Top-Rising Stock Markets: Hong Kong and Europe

Versiunea în limba română

Hong Kong to Be World's Top IPO Destination in 2025

US stocks continue to underperform in 2025, hurt by a weaker dollar and trade tensions over the Trump administration's tariffs.

In contrast, several global stock markets - from Hong Kong to Europe - are booming, according to an analysis by visualcapitalist.com, which notes that while political support in China is boosting returns, massive defense spending is contributing to gains in German and Italian stock indexes.

The cited source presents a ranking of global stock returns since the beginning of this year, based on figures provided by TradingView, and according to them, on June 13, the Hang Seng index of the Hong Kong market recorded a return of 19.3% - the strongest on the world's main stock markets, powered by the technology sector. Thus, while the market in mainland China has a slow dynamics, the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong is growing, boosted by investor optimism around the artificial intelligence company DeepSeek, according to the mentioned source. In addition, the international press writes that the retail giant Shein is considering launching its initial public offering (IPO) on a market other than London, namely Hong Kong, where the battery manufacturer CATL also raised over 4 billion dollars through an IPO in May. With US markets posting weak returns, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is positioned as the world's top IPO destination in 2025.

In second place in the top 100 stock returns in 2025 is Germany's DAX 40 index, which rose 18.1%, supported by a euro500 billion infrastructure fund. In addition, in Europe's largest economy, falling inflation, coupled with a strong euro, provides favorable conditions for interest rate cuts. Like the German market, the main Italian stock exchange index has posted strong gains this year, of 15.4%, which places it in third place in the returns ranking, according to the cited source.

In fourth place are stocks included in the MSCI Emerging Markets index (excluding China), which generated a return of 10.5%, and in fifth place - those in the London market index, FTSE 100, with 8.3%. Next are the STOXX Europe 600 (Europe, +7.5%), TSX Composite (Canada, +7.2%), Swiss Market Index (Switzerland, +4.7%), CAC 40 (France, +4.1%), Nasdaq-100 (USA, +3%).

With year-to-date returns of over 7%, Canadian stocks remain resilient despite the economy's vulnerability to global trade tensions. This dynamic in the Canadian market is likely due to its defensive sector mix, attractive valuations and the fading, over time, of fears caused by tariff tensions.

According to the figures above, US markets lagged in 2025, although there are some outstanding performing stocks. For example, Palantir Technologies Inc., a company specializing in software platforms for analyzing big data, leads the S&P 500 index, with a return of 82% year to date, while NRG Energy and Howmet Aerospace are each up more than 50%, driven by momentum in the artificial intelligence and defense industries. Overall, the S&P 500 index has gained only 1.6% this year, due to trade uncertainties.

After the S&P 500, the ranking of returns looks like this: SSE Composite (Mainland China, +0.6%), Nikkei 225 (Japan, -4%), Russell 2000 (U.S., -5.8%).

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

30 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 30 iunie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

30 iunie
Ediţia din 30.06.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

27 Iun. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0780
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3370
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4322
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9583
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur458.2643

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
letapeseries.com
ccib.ro
aiiro.ro
BURSA
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb