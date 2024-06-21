Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Access to the festival based on the Baccalaureate grade

O.D.
English Section / 21 iunie

Versiunea în limba română

The organizers of Untold announce that the students who get 10 in the Baccalaureate will have free access to the festival this year as well. According to the organizers: "The creators of UNTOLD are with Romania's 10th graders in a new initiative "Bac de 10", the longest-running campaign to encourage performance through education. The performance of 10th graders will be rewarded with memorable experiences this year as well, those who get 10 in the Baccalaureate exam are rewarded with a General Access subscription for the four days of the festival". The initiators of the campaign believe in the power of education, and for the past 9 years, the organizers have offered free access and unique experiences to a number of more than 1,500 graduates of 10. Edy Chereji, co-founder of UNTOLD Universe said: "We are proud to launch the 10th edition of the Bac de 10 campaign, is our gift to all high school students who have demonstrated excellence and determination during their four years of study. Through this initiative, we want to reward the motivation and performance of students who obtained a grade 10 in the baccalaureate exam every year we offer these exceptional young people the opportunity to experience the magical universe of the festival. We hope to have as many 10 students with us as possible this year, to celebrate together their remarkable achievements and to inspire them to dream." They will be able to pick up their festival access bracelet based on a proof (transcript, Baccalaureate diploma, etc.), from the "Credentials" area, at the Horia Demian Sports Hall in Cluj-Napoca starting from the first day of the festival. UNTOLD, one of the biggest music festivals in the world, takes place between August 8 and 11 in Cluj-Napoca. At this year's edition were confirmed: Sam Smith, Swedish House Mafia, Lenny Kravitz, Louis Tomlinson, Burna Boy, Tom Grennan, Solomun, Carl Cox, Fisher, Martin Garrix, Zerb and many others.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

