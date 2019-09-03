Following the invitation published on 1 August 2019, regarding the selection process of the financial auditor for the annual individual and consolidated financial statements of OMV Petrom SA ("OMV Petrom") and its subsidiaries, for the financial year ending 31 December 2021, OMV Petrom announces the extension until 5 September 2019, hour 13:00, of the deadline until which auditors/audit companies interested to participate should submit the information required.

OMV Petrom will make available information on the selection process and qualification requirements upon request, at the e-mail address audit.tender@petrom.com.