Ziarul BURSAEvenimentele BURSASuplimentele BURSACalendarul BURSAAbonamente BURSA
Newsletter RSS Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
Conferinţa BURSA “Energia în priză”Conferinţa BURSA “Energia în priză”
GAMBLING 2019

ADVERTORIALAnnouncement for the extension of the submission deadline for participating in the audit tender process according to Article 16 of EU Regulation 537/2014 on specific requirements regarding statutory audit of public-interest entities

English Section / 03 septembrie

Announcement for the extension of the submission deadline for participating in the audit tender process according to Article 16 of EU Regulation 537/2014 on specific requirements regarding statutory audit of public-interest entities

Following the invitation published on 1 August 2019, regarding the selection process of the financial auditor for the annual individual and consolidated financial statements of OMV Petrom SA ("OMV Petrom") and its subsidiaries, for the financial year ending 31 December 2021, OMV Petrom announces the extension until 5 September 2019, hour 13:00, of the deadline until which auditors/audit companies interested to participate should submit the information required.

OMV Petrom will make available information on the selection process and qualification requirements upon request, at the e-mail address audit.tender@petrom.com.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

03 septembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 03 septembrie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ediţia din 03.09.2019
Descarcă Ziar Digital [ ]
Consultă arhiva ziarului
DTLAWYERS
Apanova
CCIR
Business Card

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

BTPay
smart city industry awards 2019
Calendarul BURSA 2019
Schlumberger
Legestart
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.rowww.dreptonline.rowww.hipo.ro
Cabinet de avocatTMPS

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Telefoane: 021.315.43.56, 021.311.23.31/32/33
Fax: 021.312.45.56

Serviciul difuzare: 021.311.22.36

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2018 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.