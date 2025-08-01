ASE announces a new admission session for the remaining available places

Versiunea în limba română

The Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies (ASE) opens a new opportunity for candidates who did not participate or were not admitted in the July session. According to the institution, ASE will organize an additional admission session for all three cycles of university studies: bachelor's, master's and doctoral, in order to fill the remaining available places.

• Registration period and dedicated platform

Registration for bachelor's and master's programs will take place between August 30 and September 2, and for doctoral studies between September 3 and 5. The entire process will take place exclusively online, through the official platform ase.ro/admitere, where the updated educational offer can also be consulted.

• Diverse study programs, in multiple languages and locations

For undergraduate studies, ASE offers a wide range of programs, both in Romanian and in international languages: English, French and German. The offer is valid for full-time education, but also for distance learning, which is organized not only in Bucharest, but also in territorial centers in cities such as Deva, Piatra Neamţ, Buzău and Tulcea. Master's programs also benefit from multilingual options, adapted to the requirements of the labor market and open to international cooperation. For the doctoral cycle, ASE offers programs focused on fundamental fields, such as economics, law and administrative sciences.

• Over 9,000 candidates admitted in July

In the July session, over 9,200 candidates were declared admitted to all study cycles - a number that confirms the attractiveness and prestige of the institution in the Romanian higher education landscape. The Rector of ASE, Prof. Dr. Nicolae Istudor, sent a message of encouragement to the new students: "I congratulate you on your success in admission. We are convinced that you have made the right choice for your professional future. We look forward to welcoming you on September 29, when we will mark the opening of the new academic year together.”

With this additional session, ASE reaffirms its commitment to providing broad and equitable access to quality education. Its programs are recognized for their academic rigor, connection to the labor market, and international openness. Interested candidates are encouraged to consult the educational offer in advance and prepare for the admission process, which becomes more competitive from one year to the next.