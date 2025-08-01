Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

ASE announces a new admission session for the remaining available places

O.D.
English Section / 1 august

ASE announces a new admission session for the remaining available places

Versiunea în limba română

The Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies (ASE) opens a new opportunity for candidates who did not participate or were not admitted in the July session. According to the institution, ASE will organize an additional admission session for all three cycles of university studies: bachelor's, master's and doctoral, in order to fill the remaining available places.

Registration period and dedicated platform

Registration for bachelor's and master's programs will take place between August 30 and September 2, and for doctoral studies between September 3 and 5. The entire process will take place exclusively online, through the official platform ase.ro/admitere, where the updated educational offer can also be consulted.

Diverse study programs, in multiple languages and locations

For undergraduate studies, ASE offers a wide range of programs, both in Romanian and in international languages: English, French and German. The offer is valid for full-time education, but also for distance learning, which is organized not only in Bucharest, but also in territorial centers in cities such as Deva, Piatra Neamţ, Buzău and Tulcea. Master's programs also benefit from multilingual options, adapted to the requirements of the labor market and open to international cooperation. For the doctoral cycle, ASE offers programs focused on fundamental fields, such as economics, law and administrative sciences.

Over 9,000 candidates admitted in July

In the July session, over 9,200 candidates were declared admitted to all study cycles - a number that confirms the attractiveness and prestige of the institution in the Romanian higher education landscape. The Rector of ASE, Prof. Dr. Nicolae Istudor, sent a message of encouragement to the new students: "I congratulate you on your success in admission. We are convinced that you have made the right choice for your professional future. We look forward to welcoming you on September 29, when we will mark the opening of the new academic year together.”

With this additional session, ASE reaffirms its commitment to providing broad and equitable access to quality education. Its programs are recognized for their academic rigor, connection to the labor market, and international openness. Interested candidates are encouraged to consult the educational offer in advance and prepare for the admission process, which becomes more competitive from one year to the next.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

01 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 01 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

01 august
Ediţia din 01.08.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

31 Iul. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0764
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.4386
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4564
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8741
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur472.1813

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
industrylink.eu

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
industrylink.eu
connecting.careers
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb