Claudiu Năsui: "We agree with the increase in the tax on stock market transactions, but on a different system”

Versiunea în limba română

USR would agree with the increase to 10% of the tax on gains from stock market transactions, but on the basis of a different system than the current one, MP Claudiu Năsui, member of the Budget, Finance, and Banks Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, told us. Claudiu Năsui told us: "What appeared in the press is a document that emerged from the technical group at Cotroceni. It is not an assumed document and no final document. What I can tell you is that USR does not agree with the introduction of a tax on banking transactions, because we believe that first of all expenses should be reduced and not new taxes introduced. Regarding the increase to 10% of the tax on gains from stock market transactions, it depends on how it will be done. If it were done on the current system in which you cannot deduct losses, it means that the entire stock market is closed. If we come up with this tax on a normal system, as I proposed before the current system with the 1% and 3% tax was adopted, in which, after the losses are deducted, the 10% is withheld from the excess over how much you invested, that could work very well.” He specified that all proposals for tax increases, overtaxation, and the introduction of new taxes came from PSD, PNL, and UDMR, while USR argues that no tax should be increased, but rather that spending should be reduced. Claudiu Năsui concluded: "I believe that until we are hit by the downgrade, at which point interest rates will drastically increase, the representatives of the other three parties will not agree to a significant reduction in public spending. Because it would cut them and they do not want to reduce any spending now, especially since there are still three years until the elections. That is why they choose to increase taxes now on the grounds that voters will forget this measure by the 2028 elections. And by then, other things may occur - floods, disasters, wars - or other problems, and people will forget that their taxes and duties were increased in 2025. This is the thinking of the representatives of the other three parties.”