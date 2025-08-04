Climate crisis: Environmental change endangers life

The climate crisis is one of the greatest and most complex challenges facing humanity in the 21st century. Although warning signs have been emerging for some time, the pace and scale of change have become alarming in recent years, affecting all continents, ecosystems and communities. Recent scientific reports, in particular those of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), show that time for decisive action is limited, and the consequences of inaction will be catastrophic.

• What is the climate crisis and how did we get here?

The climate crisis is the accelerated process of global climate change, caused mainly by greenhouse gas emissions from human activities - the burning of fossil fuels, deforestation, intensive agriculture and industrialization. These emissions trap heat in the atmosphere, leading to an increase in the average global temperature, with profound effects on natural and human systems. In the last 150 years, the average temperature of the planet has increased by about 1.2 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial period, and this rate of warming is unprecedented in recent human history. The IPCC warns that the critical threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius could be exceeded between 2030 and 2035, with severe implications for the climate balance and the lives of billions of people.

• The effects of global warming - from extreme phenomena to irreversible changes

The increase in global temperature determines a series of increasingly frequent and intense extreme phenomena: Prolonged droughts and lack of drinking water affect agriculture and access to vital resources; Devastating floods caused by heavy rainfall and rising sea levels; Hurricanes and cyclones with increased intensity; Large-scale forest fires, which destroy forests, habitats and entire communities; Melting glaciers and polar ice caps, with a direct impact on sea levels.

These changes cause biodiversity loss, soil degradation, reduced agricultural productivity and affect human health through pollution and the spread of diseases.

• Forced migration

An indirect but extremely serious effect of the climate crisis is climate migration. Millions of people are forced to leave their homes due to deteriorating living conditions caused by natural disasters or slow changes, such as desertification. The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) estimates that more than 220 million people have been displaced in the last decade due to climate change. They are not officially recognized as refugees, which complicates their access to international protection and assistance. The UN Refugee Agency has warned of a rise in the number of refugees in regions that are particularly affected by climate change if investments are not made to protect the environment. The UNHCR report was presented at the UN Climate Change Conference, or COP29, in Baku, Azerbaijan. "As climate shocks hit harder, more often and in more places, displaced people are increasingly forced to move again and again in search of a safe and habitable space," said UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi. UNHCR said people are fleeing many regions because of violence and conflict, but this is also being fueled by the struggle for resources that are dwindling due to climate change. Fresh water sources are running out, land is becoming barren, sea levels are rising, and people are having to look elsewhere for their livelihoods, UNHCR said. Most refugees are fleeing to neighboring countries, which are themselves severely affected by climate change. According to UNHCR, 75% of the 123 million people who fled their homes by the end of last year and were living elsewhere were in countries where the risk of climate-related disasters was particularly high. In the past decade, an estimated 220 million people have been forced to leave their villages and cities at least temporarily due to climate-related weather disasters. The main causes of climate migration are: 1. Rising sea levels: Coastal communities in Pacific islands, such as Kiribati and Tuvalu, face an existential threat from rising sea levels. Low-lying areas are becoming uninhabitable, forcing people to migrate; 2. Extreme weather events: Hurricanes, floods and severe droughts have become more frequent and devastating. For example, Cyclone Idai in 2019 left tens of thousands of people homeless in Mozambique. This fall, the USA, Cuba, and Spain were severely hit by extreme weather events; 3. Desertification and land degradation: In arid regions, such as the Sahel in Africa, desertification limits access to essential resources, such as water and food. Residents of these areas migrate in search of better living conditions; 4. Wildfires: In Australia, California and other parts of the world, devastating fires are destroying entire communities, leading to mass evacuations. Climate migration is putting significant pressure on host countries and communities. Overcrowded cities, inadequate infrastructure and limited resources can lead to social and economic tensions. There is also a risk that climate refugees will be marginalized or will not have access to essential services, such as housing, health and education

• Scientific and policy response

The 2023 IPCC report is a key synthesis of the latest research and provides clear guidance for action. According to it, while global warming is almost inevitable up to 1.5 degrees, there is still a limited window to reduce emissions and limit the worst impacts. The IPCC chair, economist Hoesung Lee, has stressed that the technology, knowledge and financial resources are available to combat climate change, but the political will is lacking. This is the main barrier to implementing effective and ambitious policies.

• Controversies and geopolitical interests

International climate negotiations are often fraught with tensions over the different interests of countries. Saudi Arabia and other oil-dependent states have tried to downplay the role of fossil fuels in official reports. This raises the risk of continued intensive exploitation of fossil resources, which contradicts the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

At the COP28 summit in Dubai, which will assess national efforts, decisions on the future of fossil fuels will be critical. Leaders such as Emmanuel Macron have called for a rapid energy transition and international solidarity, stressing the need to support the countries most affected by the crisis.

Environmental activists have condemned the lack of concrete action by governments, calling it a betrayal of future generations. Global social movements for climate have drawn public attention and demanded urgent and responsible measures.

• Solutions and prospects

To solve, at least partially, the climate crisis, experts recommend: Rapid and sustained reduction of emissions through the transition to renewable energy sources; Investment in carbon capture technologies and energy efficiency; Adaptation of vulnerable infrastructure and communities to new climate conditions; Reform of the international legal framework to protect climate refugees; Global cooperation and financial solidarity to support countries in the green transition.

The climate crisis is no longer a subject of the distant future, but an immediate reality that is fundamentally changing the world in which we live. The urgency for action is greater than ever, and the decisions we make today will determine whether we leave a healthy planet or one on the brink of collapse for future generations.

Every day of delay deepens the crisis, and the costs - human, economic and ecological - will be incalculable. It is the responsibility of everyone - governments, companies, communities and individuals - to act now, with determination and unity, to protect the planet and ensure a sustainable future for all.

• Climate crisis, a public health crisis The climate crisis is increasingly becoming a public health crisis, reports the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Tackling climate change and improving public health are key focus points among the UN's 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, as governments struggle to find a way to achieve the 17 headline targets, of which only 15% are on track in a world beset by crises. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an additional 250,000 people are expected to die each year due to climate change, while statistics show that one in four deaths can be attributed to "preventable environmental causes.” According to the UN agency, rising temperatures, extreme weather events, air pollution, fires and less secure water and food supplies are not only leading to loss of life, but are also exacerbating infectious and other diseases, causing heat-related health problems and affecting pregnant women. "Make no mistake, fossil fuel use is causing the climate change that is killing us," said Vanessa Kerry, WHO's special envoy for climate change and health, at an event held as part of Climate Week in New York. The negative effects caused by the confluence of climate and health risks threaten to undermine other plans. key years on the sustainable development agenda, including poverty reduction and advancing women's rights, experts have warned. The World Bank estimates that up to 132 million people will be pushed into poverty by 2030 as a result of the health impacts of climate change, and up to 1.2 billion people will be displaced by 2050. Maliha Khan, president and CEO of Women Deliver, stressed that the burden of adapting to climate change often falls on girls and women, who may be pulled out of school or forced to work harder when male family members migrate due to climate pressures. Khan called for full sexual and reproductive rights and health services to help women cope with the effects of climate change. From a surge in dengue fever cases in South Asia to the spread of West Nile virus in West Africa and Europe, scientists are concerned about the changing patterns of mosquito-borne diseases as average temperatures rise in many parts of the world. The health sector itself, responsible for about 5% of total greenhouse gas emissions, also needs to reduce its carbon footprint and adapt as demand and pressures grow, said Vanessa Kerry of the WHO. -------------------------- • President Macron's warning French President Emmanuel Macron warned in Nice that "questioning” the priority given to climate in the public debate is "a huge mistake,” according to AFP. The statement was made on the eve of the UN Oceans Conference (Unoc3), held in the French city, where international leaders discussed the global ecological crisis threatening marine ecosystems. "Reducing funding for science is no longer a priority. We will manage crisis after crisis... a huge mistake," Macron said, referring to voices proposing abandoning or reducing climate efforts, including in France.