Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Culinary education, the subject of university lectures

O.D.
English Section / 28 februarie

Culinary education, the subject of university lectures

Versiunea în limba română

Students and professors from the "Ion Ionescu de la Brad" University of Life Sciences in Iaşi (USV) will hold a series of lectures on healthy and sustainable nutrition in the Pojorâta area on Saturday. The event combines traditional cuisine with culinary education and innovation in the field of food.

Authentic gastronomy and local ingredients

The festival aims to bring to the fore traditional cuisine, prepared by chefs who will cook on site, using local recipes and ingredients. Visitors will be able to enjoy delicacies such as homemade bread, shepherd's pie, aromatic stews and "grandma-like" desserts. Marius Mihai Ciobanu, coordinator of the Food Technology Department of the Faculty of Agriculture of USV Iaşi, explained that a novelty of the festival is the emphasis on culinary education. USV students, interested in experimenting with innovative recipes with sustainable ingredients, will offer participants perspectives on a balanced and responsible diet.

Culinary education for a sustainable lifestyle

Associate professor Dr. Marius Mihai Ciobanu stated: "The collaboration between USV Iaşi and the festival organizers promotes the concept of culinary education, based on a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. Our students, with knowledge in nutrition, dietetics and food technology, offer a complex perspective on food education, from the impact on health to the sustainability of food. At the same time, we aim to increase social responsibility among young people, who are aware of the long-term effects of food choices." The event represents an opportunity to combine Romanian culinary tradition with new trends in sustainable nutrition, demonstrating the importance of education in this field.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

28 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 28 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

28 februarie
Ediţia din 28.02.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

27 Feb. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9773
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7500
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2885
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină6.0207
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur441.9116

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

ccib.ro
aages.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
solarenergy-expo.ro
thediplomat.ro
tophotelawards.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb