Culinary education, the subject of university lectures

Versiunea în limba română

Students and professors from the "Ion Ionescu de la Brad" University of Life Sciences in Iaşi (USV) will hold a series of lectures on healthy and sustainable nutrition in the Pojorâta area on Saturday. The event combines traditional cuisine with culinary education and innovation in the field of food.

• Authentic gastronomy and local ingredients

The festival aims to bring to the fore traditional cuisine, prepared by chefs who will cook on site, using local recipes and ingredients. Visitors will be able to enjoy delicacies such as homemade bread, shepherd's pie, aromatic stews and "grandma-like" desserts. Marius Mihai Ciobanu, coordinator of the Food Technology Department of the Faculty of Agriculture of USV Iaşi, explained that a novelty of the festival is the emphasis on culinary education. USV students, interested in experimenting with innovative recipes with sustainable ingredients, will offer participants perspectives on a balanced and responsible diet.

• Culinary education for a sustainable lifestyle

Associate professor Dr. Marius Mihai Ciobanu stated: "The collaboration between USV Iaşi and the festival organizers promotes the concept of culinary education, based on a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. Our students, with knowledge in nutrition, dietetics and food technology, offer a complex perspective on food education, from the impact on health to the sustainability of food. At the same time, we aim to increase social responsibility among young people, who are aware of the long-term effects of food choices." The event represents an opportunity to combine Romanian culinary tradition with new trends in sustainable nutrition, demonstrating the importance of education in this field.