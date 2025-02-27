Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Education Minister Wants to Eradicate Functional Illiteracy

O.D.
English Section / 27 februarie

Education Minister Wants to Eradicate Functional Illiteracy

Versiunea în limba română

The Minister of Education and Research, Daniel David, drew attention to the high level of functional illiteracy in Romania, especially among high school graduates, underlining the need to reform the framework plans for high school education. The minister addressed the subject during a regional debate organized at the "Alexandru Ioan Cuza" University in Iaşi.

Impact on Society

Daniel David highlighted the fact that, although students in Romania have a level of intelligence and creativity comparable to that of young people in Western countries, the education system fails to develop the skills necessary for professional and social life: "The level of functional illiteracy in various fields and the skills of high school graduates look very, very bad. It is intolerable for a country that has ambitions in education."

He noted that the educational models used in the last two decades have failed, contributing to a worrying increase in functional illiteracy and pseudo-knowledge.

Reform of the framework plans for high school

The minister stressed that the reform of the framework plans is essential and must be achieved through a collective effort: "The models we have can no longer work. We need new analyses, simulations and proposals, so that we can reach an educational system that is accepted by students, teachers and parents". He specified that the ministry is open to dialogue and concrete proposals, emphasizing that the debate on the new curriculum is not just a formality, but a real process of public consultation.

National debates for the new high school curriculum

The event in Iaşi is part of a series of regional debates on the draft framework plans for high school education, launched in public consultation by the Ministry of Education. These debates have already been organized in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca and aim to involve educational actors in shaping an education system adapted to current requirements. The reform proposed by the Ministry of Education will have a direct impact on the structure and content of high school education, with the objective of improving the skills of graduates and reducing the level of functional illiteracy in Romania.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

27 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 27 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

27 februarie
Ediţia din 27.02.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

26 Feb. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9774
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7417
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2954
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9965
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur443.9424

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

ccib.ro
aages.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
solarenergy-expo.ro
thediplomat.ro
tophotelawards.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb