Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Gold Has Given Investors Over 1,000% Returns Over the Last 25 Years

A.V.
English Section / 21 iulie

Gold Has Given Investors Over 1,000% Returns Over the Last 25 Years

Versiunea în limba română

Gold has been a relatively stable asset over the past 25 years for investors looking for diversification, a haven against inflation, or a safe haven during uncertain times.

A visualcapitalist.com analysis based on TradingView data shows that from 2000 to 2025, the precious metal has delivered an astonishing 1,075% return for investors who have been patient enough to hold onto their investments.

On average, over the 25 years, the price of gold has increased by 10.9% annually, although it has experienced some volatility. Here's how gold's price has performed over the past 25 years, according to TradingView: -5.4% in 2000; +2.4% in 2001; +24.8% in 2002; +19.5% in 2003; +5.4% in 2004, +17.5% in 2005; +23.5% in 2006; +31% in 2007; +5.6% in 2008; +24.6% in 2009; +29.6% in 2010; +10.1% in 2011; +7.1% in 2012; -28% in 2013; -1.8% in 2014; -10.4% in 2015; +8.4% in 2016; +13.2% in 2017; -1.6% in 2018; +18.3% in 2019; +25.1% in 2020; -3.6% in 2021; -0.4% in 2022; +13.2% in 2023; +27.2% in 2024; +27% in 2025 (through July 3).

As this data shows, periods of global crisis - such as the 2008 financial crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic or rising inflation - have typically led investors to flock to gold, leading to higher returns. Gold's best years include 2007 (+31%) and 2010 (+29.6%), the run-up to and aftermath of the global financial crisis, respectively. Gold also delivered a significant return of over 25% in 2020 (the year of the pandemic), and has shone among other asset classes over the past two years (+27%).

On the other hand, the biggest decline was in 2013, when the price of the yellow metal fell 28% from its all-time highs. However, the decline followed a decade of consistently positive returns from 2001 to 2012.

Will gold continue to shine?

Amid the ongoing global economic slowdown, trade uncertainty and growing recession risks, gold has been one of the best-performing major assets since the start of 2025. After two consecutive years of strong gains, gold's returns could be cut in 2026, the source notes. However, with major central banks - including those in China, India and Russia - continuing to accumulate gold, the precious metal's role as a long-term store of value seems far from over.

WGC: Central banks prefer gold to dollar for reserves

Central banks around the world expect the share of gold in their reserves to increase over the next five years, while the share of the dollar in their reserves is expected to decrease, according to a study by the World Gold Council (WGC), conducted between February 25 and May 20, according to Reuters.

Demand for gold from central banks has increased significantly in the past three years, despite the record price of the yellow metal. An ounce of gold reached a record value of $ 3,500.05 in April, representing a 95% increase since February 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine.

73 central banks participated in the WGC study, and 76% of them expect their gold holdings to increase over the next five years, compared to 69% last year. Nearly three-quarters of respondents expect central bank reserves denominated in dollars to be lower in the next five years, compared to 62% last year, Agerpres notes.

"Gold's performance during times of crisis, portfolio diversification and hedging inflation risks are the reasons for the increase in gold reserves in the future,” the WGC notes.

Central banks have accumulated more than 1,000 tons of gold in each of the last three years, which is a significant increase from the average of 400-500 tons in the previous decade. "This significant acceleration in the pace of gold accumulation comes in the context of economic and geopolitical uncertainties,” the WGC states.

According to the WCG, 95% of respondents believe that central bank gold reserves will increase in the next 12 months, compared to 81% last year, while the Bank of England (BoE) remains the preferred place for storing central bank gold reserves.

Potential trade conflicts and tariffs were cited by 59% of central banks as relevant to their reserve management. "A higher share, 69%, is recorded among central banks in emerging markets, while the share is 40% in advanced economies,” the World Gold Council reported.

Central banks are the third largest category of gold buyers, after the jewelry and investment sectors, responsible for about 23% of global consumption of the yellow metal. Typically, central banks' gold purchases are influenced by price developments, buying when prices fall and reducing purchases when prices rise.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

21 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 21 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

21 iulie
Ediţia din 21.07.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

18 Iul. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0736
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3612
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4336
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8607
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur470.1608

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
industrylink.eu

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
industrylink.eu
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb