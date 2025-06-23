Mircea Coşea: "The increase in taxation of stock market transactions will have a limited effect, given the small volume of daily sales at BVB”

Versiunea în limba română

The small number of daily transactions at BVB makes it easy to implement the measure of increasing the tax on gains from the sale of shares, claims university professor Dr. Mircea Coşea.

He told us: "In order to reduce the budget deficit, certain measures must be taken and, according to the old theory of finance, any income must be taxed. Increasing the taxation of gains from stock market transactions is a question that may be debatable, but which can be introduced now from my point of view, because there are no major problems. However, I believe that increasing the taxation of stock market transactions will have a limited effect, given the small volume of daily share sales at the BVB. Then, taxation by 10% can also be introduced on the grounds that any income must have its tax base, but it depends on what the legal, technical framework will provide for the introduction of such a measure.”

Economic and financial expert Mircea Coşea also referred to the controversial taxation of banking transactions, a measure that was also discussed at the Cotroceni Palace.

Mircea Coşea said: "So, what does the taxation of banking transactions refer to? What did we know that was done so far, namely that any transaction, starting with the card when you want to buy something, is taxed? Is that what it refers to or interbank transactions? For now, this is not clear. If it is about large interbank transactions - yes, but if it is about cards, it is a measure that, in my opinion, should not be introduced. Because even so, there are very high costs for everything that means economic operations, especially in what is meant by the so-called value chain, from production to invoicing, to interbank relations, to lending, etc. Those who would use banking services and are in the production area, but also citizens who would use banking services via card would have an additional tax that I think is not necessary now. The costs are too high for the business environment, the costs are too high for the population. If such a transaction were taxed, I declare that I am against this tax, because it would make the activity and affordability of businesses and citizens even more difficult, especially since in the case of citizens who use cards, the tax in question is immoral, given that the government has been struggling for two years to convince us to give up cash payments.”

Mr. Coşea believes that such a tax means knowingly throwing both citizens and businesses into a trap.