Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Older people on the front lines of the climate crisis

O.D.
English Section / 11 iulie

Older people on the front lines of the climate crisis

Versiunea în limba română

Climate change does not affect all population groups equally. According to a report published by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), older people are at particularly high risk, especially from extreme heat waves, which are becoming more frequent and deadly. "Heat waves are among the most frequent and deadly effects of climate change, along with floods and the reduction of ice sheets,” said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP.

Alarmingly increasing mortality

The UNEP report highlights that annual deaths caused by heat among the elderly have increased by about 85% since the 1990s. This statistic reflects not only a serious epidemiological reality, but also the failure of public health and urban planning systems to adapt to the new climate. The most affected categories are: People with chronic diseases (respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic); Those with reduced mobility or dependent on care; The elderly living in crowded cities, where the "urban heat island” phenomenon accentuates thermal stress.

Humidity - an aggravating factor

The report draws attention to the danger of the heat-humidity combination, already present in tropical regions. This combination affects the body's natural temperature regulation mechanisms and can quickly lead to heatstroke, heat collapse or death. "We must be prepared for the risks that these impacts pose, especially for the most vulnerable members of society,” said Andersen.

Urbanization intensifies the danger

Increasing temperatures in urban environments - where concrete, asphalt and lack of vegetation retain heat - is a direct threat, in the context of a continuously growing city population. Lack of air conditioning or adequate ventilation in older people's homes increases exposure. To protect this vulnerable group, UNEP calls for: Early warning systems for heat waves; Local response plans adapted to older people; Accessible thermal refuges (cooling centres); Increasing vegetation cover in urban areas; Education and community support for monitoring isolated older people.

The UNEP report is a wake-up call: without urgent action, climate change will continue to exacerbate inequalities and turn heat waves into a silent humanitarian crisis for millions of older people. In the face of a warming world, intergenerational solidarity and urban adaptation become moral and strategic imperatives.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

11 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 11 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Dosar BURSA - Crizele Apocalipsei

Ziarul BURSA

11 iulie
Ediţia din 11.07.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
SHE LEADS - Gala Excelenţei în Business
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

11 Iul. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0810
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3461
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4596
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8849
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur466.3616

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb