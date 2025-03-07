Paramilitary group accused of treason, a centenarian general in the middle of the plot

Versiunea în limba română

Changing the country's name, flag and anthem, adopting a new constitution, these are some of the objectives of an organization that has come under the authorities' sights (Mateescu Ştefan, Şofran Radu Pompiliu, Dinu Adrian Robertin, Lupu Raul-Mihail, Atitene Georgică Cristian şi Semeniuc Marius). DIICOT prosecutors have detained six people suspected of forming an organized criminal group and treason. The group, called the "Vlad Ţepeş" Command, is accused of politically undermining the Romanian state and its defense capabilities. Among the suspects is retired Major General Radu Theodoru (101), a well-known writer and politician with controversial outbursts.

The group developed along the lines of a military structure. According to investigators, the group's members came into contact with foreign agents in Romania and Russia, and made efforts to negotiate with external political and military factors regarding Romania's withdrawal from NATO, the removal of the constitutional order, the dissolution of parties, the installation of a new Government, the removal of all employees from state institutions, the adoption of a new constitution, and the change of the country's name, flag, and anthem. In January, two of the defendants traveled to Moscow, where they came into contact with people willing to support the organization's efforts to take over state power in Romania.

• The project "Getia" and its ministries

The "Vlad Ţepeş" Command recommends itself, on its own website, as an organization that has a "General Staff", and the registration form has as its header the phrase "Enrollment in the country's army". The organization supports a project called "Getia". The organization's website shows that it is structured in the form of a government, and the website also includes a "Proposal Form for the 9 leadership positions of the ministries and the composition of their departments in the Getia project". Among the ministers of the state called "Getia" are: a Minister of Justice with two departments: the Prosecution Department and the Justice Department, a Minister of "Humanity", which includes departments of education, health, labor and culture of the "Getia", but also a department of "tourism in Getia". "Minister of the Future", "Minister of Welfare", "Minister of Movement", "Minister of Foreign Affairs" and "Minister of Internal Affairs" are other positions in the organization. Last but not least, it advances the idea of a ministry of "Defense of the State", which would include an Army Directorate and a Secret Services Directorate.

• Notice to the interim president

In a message posted on the organization's website and titled "Notice to the interim president appointed and to the Government of Romania", one of the organization's members, Adrian Robertin Dinu, denounces "the national robbery that has occurred since the coup d'etat in 1989 until today". He accuses politicians, saying that "in the organization's view" politicians are guilty of "betrayal": "In the last five years you have agreed to the global genocide plan of the planetary satans and imposed mandatory vaccination, you have forced the satan at the top of the BOR to ban faith, to ban access to church, you have tried everything, you have tried to kill us. You are going to pay soon! We, the representatives of the Romanian people, point out to you that the people still do not know why you did this and how you allowed yourself to do this in their name, which is why, in three days, we expect explanations regarding everything you, the traitorous, imposter political class, have done and, of course, the solution that we have proposed for you to accept: to go home, not before donating all your illegally acquired wealth to the Romanian people who in 1989 were almost sovereign, in the sense that they were free of debt, we will discuss the freedom part separately". The representative of the organization claims that the politicians are "guilty" of having sent over half of the Romanian population into exile during peacetime and claims that Romania's monetary policy is made by "an external master through the top of the Bank which is not the National Bank of Romania".

"It is very important to give these explanations today, because it is possible that in the coming period the people will no longer have patience with you," Dinu says in the "notification" sent to interim president Ilie Bolojan and the Government, emphasizing that "otherwise" those in the organization will "proceed accordingly".

• Command, messages to EU and NATO

The Command, through Adrian Robertin Dinu, also sent messages to the EU and NATO last month. A notification, quite convoluted and disjointed, was sent to the European Union on February 12: "Notification to the European Union and here I refer strictly to the leadership of the European Union that, based on the Accession Treaty, a member state can withdraw its adhesion, or rather, its participation in this comedy, in this RAPT, based on art. 50 (I just read it... not that I was unprepared), but the Notification, I repeat, has only one purpose, for the representatives of the European Union to find out from the representatives of a majority - SMCVŢ, 70% of the Romanian population that does not vote, does not count, who does not understand what it was looking for in this "democracy" after a coup d'etat and why we had to remain "without a country" in the conditions in which we had zero debts, we had a country for profit, we had a respected country, the Romanian, Romania... was a country... The Socialist Republic of Romania, not the Romania Corporation, was a respected country and even if we lived in a... in a so-called communist camp, of course yes, the European Union (... and the European Union) proved to us that in fact slavery in another form can be viewed with other "democratic... eyes"... this time... .and then... because the Romanians in their vast majority were deceived regarding all the possibilities of a better life, of decency, of morality, of a clean, peaceful life, I repeat... with Christian values, because we are an Orthodox Christian people, accepted at a theoretical level, the nonsense made by the Năstase government in 2003 when the constitution was amended, in the sense of possible accession to the European Union and the surrender of sovereignty that was never explained to the people, a people that never gave its consent regarding this aspect, I!... and I repeat, as a representative of a body that wants the exit of the Romania Corporation from NATO and the regaining of sovereignty including territorial, national, including personal of every good Romanian faith, I am making this evening an appeal to those at the helm of the European Union to make available to us within three days, according to the law to which the European Union also submits and which obliges us to submit, obviously in money, the proof of the Romanian people's gain from Romania's accession to NATO (editor's note... E.U.) only on the first of January 2007, of course yes, we would be very interested, because the opinions of the Romanians who went into exile, to strawberries, to asparagus and where else did they go... that some went in other directions and for other purposes?!... we would be interested to know if the Romanian people benefited from something concrete, namely added value and what this added value consists of, because we know that today the debt of each Romanian is 61,000 Euros, money that I personally have not taken, I will never give and I do not know if any other Romanian in exile or from the territory called the Romanian Corporation today, will pay this debt and, I repeat... we are not yet ("at the buttons") and we do not have the documents to know exactly whether this debt, which came to us from the sources, is real, because we may have a surprise in the next period, maybe in three days after the EU answers us, to find that the debt of 362 billion euros!!!... billion euros!!! 362!!! is not the real one, it is much greater! For which only foreigners at the helm of the Romania Corporation have signed for 36 years, since the coup d'etat in 1989, there has not been a single Romanian in the first government of democratic Romania (certain data), and then Madam President Ursula von der Leyen, I ask you on behalf of the majority of the Romanian people to give us in writing what we have gained as a nation from this 18-year accession, that we have come of age, we have surpassed the age of majority and we have not only poison in all the products of the worst quality in the EU but we are your mockery because you have permanently placed only foreigners at the leadership of the Romania Corporation! Madam President of the EU!... the time has come for you to answer the Romanian people and with this being said I conclude my statement... I repeat... three days... .Thank you!"

On February 5, the same Adrian Robertin Dinu addressed the NATO leadership, with a longer message, of which we reproduce only the beginning: "Based on which convention, whose approval do the NATO commands reside, station without activity on the territory of Romania? Is there any referendum through which the majority of Romanian citizens expressed their desire for the occupier (the NATO commands) to stay on the sovereign, independent and indivisible territory of the former Socialist Republic of Romania? If so, we want to see the documents!"

Note, the messages were reproduced exactly as they were posted on the group's website (opusnostrum.ro).

• Investigation underway

The judicial activities were carried out together with the police officers of the Directorate for Combating Organized Crime, with the support of officers of the Counterintelligence and Military Security Directorate of the General Directorate of Defense Intelligence, of the Romanian Intelligence Service and of the General Directorate of Internal Protection of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The case of the "Vlad Ţepeş Command" group raises questions about the phenomenon of extremism and threats to the stability of the Romanian state. The authorities continue to investigate estimates to determine the extent of the network and its implications for national security.