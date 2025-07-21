Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Romanian culture threatened by bureaucratic gridlock

O.D.
English Section / 21 iulie

Romanian culture threatened by bureaucratic gridlock

Versiunea în limba română

Cultural events could become a rarity on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays from this autumn, warns the Minister of Culture, Demeter Andras. According to him, the new collective labor agreement in the cultural sector provides for a high salary increase for staff working on these days, even if employees already receive time off in compensation. In the absence of additional funds, many public institutions could cancel or restrict weekend activity.

A real risk: stopping performances on weekends

In an intervention on Radio Romania Cultural, Demeter Andras warned that "there is a risk that no cultural event in the public sector will take place on weekends or holidays", due to the salary costs imposed by the new collective labor agreement, negotiated and accepted by the Ministry of Culture under pressure from unions. The minister explained that public cultural institutions - such as theatres, philharmonics, museums and libraries - are already facing reduced budgets, and the new salary obligations could paralyse their activity precisely on the days with the greatest influx of the public. "It is a matter of simple mathematics: if you have to pay large bonuses for weekend days, and the budget is already austere, you can no longer organize anything. What was supposed to be compensated by free time - as has been the practice for years - now becomes an additional cost that is impossible to sustain,” said Demeter.

Who bears the costs?

The minister specified that the majority of cultural institutions are subordinated to local public authorities, not to the Ministry of Culture. Therefore, they will have to find solutions, otherwise major blockages in cultural activity will appear. "Local authorities - county councils, city halls - are the ones who should do their calculations. Unfortunately, the public sector is "sleeping in its slippers', unlike the independent sector, which immediately noticed the problem and is trying to adapt”, the minister said.

A comparison with other vocational professions

Demeter Andras also used analogies to explain the specifics of cultural professions. He compared the activity of artists to that of waiters who work on New Year's Eve or actors who perform precisely when the public is free. "When I became an actor, I knew that while others are having fun, I work. This is how vocational professions work. Culture is not done on Monday mornings, but when people have free time”, he said. He also recalled that museums and art galleries are usually closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, precisely to compensate for the weekend days worked.

The unions got what they asked for

Demeter criticized the decision of the former interim Minister of Culture, Natalia Intotero, to accept the demands of the unions without reservations. According to him, these demands, although legitimate, ignore the budgetary reality and the specifics of the field. "All colleagues in the ministry, including the undersigned, have drawn attention to the effects. The minister considered, however, that the desire of the unions is sacred. Now, the consequences will be borne mainly by local authorities and, ultimately, by the public," said Demeter Andras.

A call for dialogue and responsibility

The Minister of Culture called for rigorous planning during the summer and for dialogue with the unions, in order to avoid a crisis at the beginning of autumn. In the absence of proactive measures, cultural events could be suspended or severely affected on weekends, and the public will be the first to suffer.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

Ziarul BURSA

21 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 21 iulie

Curs valutar BNR

18 Iul. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0736
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3612
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4336
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8607
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur470.1608

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

