Space Geopolitics: NASA and Roscosmos Continue Partnership for the International Space Station

O.D.
English Section / 4 august

Space Geopolitics: NASA and Roscosmos Continue Partnership for the International Space Station

Versiunea în limba română

The space agencies of the United States and Russia - NASA and Roscosmos - have agreed to extend cooperation in the operation of the International Space Station (ISS) until 2028. The announcement was made by Roscosmos Director Dmitry Bakanov, after a historic meeting with his American counterpart, the first of its kind since 2018, according to AFP.

Extended cooperation despite political crises

The face-to-face meeting took place in Houston, where Bakanov met with NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy. The event marks a rare moment of dialogue and collaboration between the two space powers, despite international tensions generated by the war in Ukraine. "The dialogue went well. We agreed to continue operating the ISS until 2028. And by 2030, we will work on removing it from orbit,” Dmitry Bakanov said, quoted by TASS.

What's next after the ISS?

In addition to extending the ISS partnership, the two agencies also discussed the future of cooperation in space, in particular regarding new national orbital stations to be developed by each side. These projects could maintain a degree of collaboration, even in the new geopolitical and technological landscape. "We intend to discuss the operation of future orbital stations and a number of missions to deep space,” the Roscosmos chief said.

ISS - the international laboratory that defies borders

Launched in 1998, the International Space Station has long been a symbol of international collaboration in science and space exploration. It brought together contributions from Europe, Japan, the United States and Russia in a joint effort. Its retirement was originally planned for 2024, but NASA considered that the ISS could operate in good conditions until 2030.

Russia and plans for its own station

In parallel with maintaining its segment on the ISS, Russia has expressed its intention to build its own orbital station, despite the difficulties affecting its space sector: chronic underfunding, technological failures and cases of corruption. President Vladimir Putin has said that the first module of this new station could be launched in 2027.

At the same time, even in the context of Western sanctions imposed since 2022, Russian Soyuz capsules continue to play a crucial role in transporting crews to and from the ISS, and the Russian segment is essential in keeping the station functional in orbit.

Space - a bridge between worlds

This reconfirmation of the NASA-Roscosmos partnership is rare evidence that space can remain a field of cooperation, even in the context of a global rift between East and West. Space exploration thus remains not only a technological endeavor, but also a diplomatic and human one - a field in which scientific interests manage, at least partially, to eclipse conflicts on Earth.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

Ziarul BURSA

04 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 04 august

adb