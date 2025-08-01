Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Star Residence Invest wants to acquire an office building in Bucharest for 19 million euros

A.I.
English Section / 1 august

Source photo: https://starresidenceinvest.ro/

Source photo: https://starresidenceinvest.ro/

Versiunea în limba română

The company announced last summer that it was in the process of liquidating its assets, as it no longer recorded income from renting the properties it owns

The company has the stock exchange symbol REIT, although in our country there is no law regulating Real Estate Investment Trust entities

Star Residence Invest (REIT), a company established as a vehicle for investing in real estate assets, oriented towards distributing dividends obtained from rentals, wants to acquire an office building in Bucharest, for the amount of 19 million euros, according to a report by the issuer published yesterday on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The company signed a letter of intent regarding the acquisition of the property, which has a total built area of 13,755 square meters, of which 9,500 square meters is rentable area, the building being structured on two basement levels, ground floor and five upper floors, with a footprint of 1,218 square meters. The property, located on Polonă Street, benefits from 136 parking spaces in the basement and another 60 parking spaces rented on a neighboring plot.

According to the BVB report, the estimated return on investment is 11% per year.

In addition to this transaction, the company owns in its portfolio a plot of land with an area of 25,000 square meters in Bucharest, a commercial space with an area of 1,400 square meters in the center of Cluj, as well as apartments and parking spaces in Bucharest.

"The letter of intent presents certain suspensive clauses and the company will continue to inform shareholders about the significant progress related to this acquisition and other relevant investments. In line with the growth strategy, the company intends to continue the acquisition of income-generating properties, with the aim of consolidating a stable and performing portfolio. The financing of these acquisitions will be carried out through capital increases and attracting bank loans or other forms of financing," the BVB report states.

Last summer, the company announced that it was in the process of liquidating its assets, as it does not record income from the rental of the properties it owns. In September 2023, RCTI Company unilaterally terminated the rental agreement for the 14 apartments and 26 parking spaces in the Star Residence Invest assets.

In June of this year, the company announced the conclusion of transactions for the sale of two apartments and four parking spaces, for the total price of 0.45 million euros, VAT included. "We will continue the steps to capitalize on the real estate assets owned, seeking to identify the best solutions in this regard," the issuer's report at the time stated.

The company has the stock symbol REIT, although in our country there is still no law regulating Real Estate Investment Trust entities. REITs are companies that own, operate or finance income-generating properties in various real estate sectors. They allow investors to obtain income from real estate without having to buy, manage or finance the properties directly.

For the first three months of this year, Star Residence Invest reported total revenues of one million lei, well above those in the same period last year and a loss of 0.15 million lei, higher than that in the January-March 2024 period, of 0.18 lei. In mid-2024, Momentum Capital from Bucharest owned 35.7% of the company, while Ion-Gheorghe Manea had almost 20% of Star Residence Invest, a company with a stock market valuation of almost 14 million lei.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

01 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 01 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

01 august
Ediţia din 01.08.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

31 Iul. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0764
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.4386
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4564
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8741
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur472.1813

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
industrylink.eu

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
industrylink.eu
connecting.careers
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb