"Apocalypse Vault" Receives 14,000 New Seed Samples

The "Apocalypse Vault', the global seed bank located on the island of Spitsbergen in the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, has received another 14,000 seed samples to protect the planet's agricultural biodiversity. The facility, built in permafrost beyond the Arctic Circle, serves as a safety net for gene banks around the world, providing crucial protection against war, disease and climate change.

• A vital genetic reserve for the future of agriculture

The repository, which opened in 2008, has played a vital role in rebuilding seed collections destroyed during the war in Syria between 2015 and 2019. Now, the new batches include species from Sudan, Sweden and Thailand, each of which are of particular importance for food security and the preservation of genetic heritage. Stefan Schmitz, CEO of the Crop Trust, underlines the cultural and scientific significance of this initiative: "The seeds deposited this week represent more than biodiversity, they also represent the knowledge, culture and resilience of the communities that manage them."

• Seeds from Sudan - a hope for a people in crisis

The new samples include 15 species of seeds from Sudan, including varieties of sorghum, a drought-resistant crop that is essential for the region's food security. In the context of the devastating war in Sudan, which broke out in April 2023, these seeds symbolize hope and the possibility of rebuilding the agriculture of the conflict-affected country.

"In Sudan, these seeds represent hope," said the director of the Center for Research and Conservation of Agricultural Plant Genetic Resources in Sudan.

• Strict conditions for protecting samples

To ensure long-term preservation, the storage rooms are maintained at a constant temperature of -18°C and are accessible only three times a year, limiting the exposure of the seeds to external environmental factors. Through these measures, the "Repository of the Apocalypse" remains a crucial guarantee for the future of global agriculture, protecting the genetic diversity of crops against natural disasters, conflicts and climate change.