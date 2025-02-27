Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

"Apocalypse Vault" Receives 14,000 New Seed Samples

O.D.
English Section / 27 februarie

"Apocalypse Vault" Receives 14,000 New Seed Samples

Versiunea în limba română

The "Apocalypse Vault', the global seed bank located on the island of Spitsbergen in the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, has received another 14,000 seed samples to protect the planet's agricultural biodiversity. The facility, built in permafrost beyond the Arctic Circle, serves as a safety net for gene banks around the world, providing crucial protection against war, disease and climate change.

A vital genetic reserve for the future of agriculture

The repository, which opened in 2008, has played a vital role in rebuilding seed collections destroyed during the war in Syria between 2015 and 2019. Now, the new batches include species from Sudan, Sweden and Thailand, each of which are of particular importance for food security and the preservation of genetic heritage. Stefan Schmitz, CEO of the Crop Trust, underlines the cultural and scientific significance of this initiative: "The seeds deposited this week represent more than biodiversity, they also represent the knowledge, culture and resilience of the communities that manage them."

Seeds from Sudan - a hope for a people in crisis

The new samples include 15 species of seeds from Sudan, including varieties of sorghum, a drought-resistant crop that is essential for the region's food security. In the context of the devastating war in Sudan, which broke out in April 2023, these seeds symbolize hope and the possibility of rebuilding the agriculture of the conflict-affected country.

"In Sudan, these seeds represent hope," said the director of the Center for Research and Conservation of Agricultural Plant Genetic Resources in Sudan.

Strict conditions for protecting samples

To ensure long-term preservation, the storage rooms are maintained at a constant temperature of -18°C and are accessible only three times a year, limiting the exposure of the seeds to external environmental factors. Through these measures, the "Repository of the Apocalypse" remains a crucial guarantee for the future of global agriculture, protecting the genetic diversity of crops against natural disasters, conflicts and climate change.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

27 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 27 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

27 februarie
Ediţia din 27.02.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

26 Feb. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9774
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7417
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2954
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9965
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur443.9424

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

ccib.ro
aages.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
solarenergy-expo.ro
thediplomat.ro
tophotelawards.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb