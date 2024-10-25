BRCC Healthcare Forward 2024: Shaping Tomorrow's Solutions

The British-Romanian Chamber of Commerce (BRCC) organized the 3rd Edition of the Healthcare Forward - Shaping Tomorrow's Solutions conference, that took place this week on October 22nd, 2024, at the JW Marriott Bucharest.

This year's conference centered on exploring the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, with a focus on patient care solutions and sustainability initiatives. The event brought together over 70 thought leaders and industry experts to discuss the latest updates in healthcare technologies, telehealth innovations, patient-centric care, and a holistic approach to health.

Top key topics addressed during the Healthcare Forum 2024 were evolving healthcare technologies, telehealth innovations, patient-centric care, holistic healthcare, medical subscriptions and other key subjects.

The conference featured two dynamic panels of discussion focused on healthcare innovation and patient-centric solutions, as well as digitalization and AI. With the participation of the State Secretary of the Ministry of Healthcare, Mr. Horatiu Moldovan, and prominent experts on the panels, the event featured engaging and insightful discussions. The event was opened by Colin Lovering - Chairman of the BRCC.

"The BRCC's Healthcare Forward series has become a cornerstone in our efforts to support the local healthcare sector. This year's edition showcased the BRCC's commitment to advancing innovation and sustainability in the healthcare sector, bringing together key experts to explore cutting-edge solutions like telehealth and AI-driven patient care. We are proud to support these critical discussions with both public and private institutions, fostering collaboration to shape the future of healthcare in Romania and beyond.", states Madalina Ciinaru - Director for the BRCC Bucharest Offices

The first panel was moderated by Iulia Ionescu - General Manager at Sanofi while the second panel was moderated by Andreea Minuta - Executive Director of the Subscription Division at Regina Maria.

Panel I approached as a main topic "Advancing the Digital Healthcare Ecosystem", focusing on infrastructure needs for digital healthcare advancement, the role of telehealth and blockchain in healthcare and challenges such as data security, interoperability, and regulatory compliance in remote monitoring.

Iulia Ionescu - General Manager at Sanofi states: "It was a pleasure to moderate the session on Advancing Healthcare through digital transformation, during the event organised impeccable by BRCC. Innovative ideas, experiences sharing from both private and public sector, complex projects and lots of dreams for the future. Everything reminds me "if there is a WILL, there's a WAY". The merit relies always on talented, hardworking, enthusiastic and smart people. Discussions around AI usage in dentistry, oncology and brain led to clear conclusions: - we should not be afraid, AI will be the best friend of us, especially in healthcare- AI plus humans is way better versus humans alone; - we need to accelerate adapting legislation for AI. Congratulations to BRCC and to the speakers!"

"I had the pleasure to take part in the panel and share the story of Synaptiq, the start-up that I, together with some amazing people, have founded. It was great to talk about the impact that AI can bring on cancer treatment and how we empower doctors to treat more patients faster and with greater accuracy. It is exciting to see the wave of innovation in the medical field, as more advanced technologies are making their way into healthcare. The future of AI in medicine is bright, and it was an honor to be part of this important conversation." said Diana Andritchi - Co founder-Chief Business Officer at Synaptiq.

Psih. Dr. Drd. Costin Dămăşaru - Founder & General Director Veruvis & Veruvis Kids strongly believes that "The future belongs not only to Artificial Intelligence but also to augmented human brains."

"I congratulate BRCC for the success of an event that has already become a tradition. The event provided a platform for productive exchanges of ideas on highly relevant and contemporary topics, including the challenges of digitalization, the use of artificial intelligence, and sustainability, all within an area of great interest to professionals and beyond. It fostered a meaningful dialogue among leading specialists in the field of health insurance." said Assoc. Prof. Ana Maria Cristina Ţâncu DMD, PhD - Vice Dean for International Cooperation Faculty of Dentistry," Carol Davila" University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest, Romania.

Panel II addressed "Delivering Healthcare Programs Sustainably", discussing about Balance sustainability goals with patient care and safety, the role of AI in streamlining healthcare processes, the holistic approach to health, medical subscription and the importance of R&D innovation in healthcare standards.

"I am honored to have participated in this insightful discussion at Healthcare Forward 2024. The exchange of ideas with fellow experts has highlighted the critical importance of integrating advanced technologies, patient-centric approaches, and sustainability in healthcare. Balancing sustainability goals with patient care and safety is essential, and the role of AI in streamlining healthcare processes cannot be overstated. By addressing healthcare holistically through innovative healthcare programs, including medical subscriptions, we can create a more sustainable and compassionate healthcare system. Collaboration among different stakeholders in the healthcare sector is crucial to achieving these goals, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of patients while fostering innovation and maintaining high standards in healthcare." affirmed Andreea Minuţă - Executive Director of the Subscription Division at Regina Maria

"Self-Care - intuitively, it is the ability if the individual to preserve and foster for his/her health state individually, with or without the support if the healthcare practitioner. It refers to the well renowned Dr Google, but not only: tools, devices, preventive actions and behavior, they are all here to stay, and we, as patients, know more and learn more every day." stated Delia Necula - President of MedTech Comitee InnovX & Board Member Bravva Angels.

BRCC would like to thank all the events partners for their invaluable support and trust:

Silver Partner: Regina Maria

Strategic Partners: Universitatea de Medicină şi Farmacie "Carol Davila", BDR Associates, InnovX, Hellenic-Romanian Bilateral Chamber of Commerce

Media Partners: Nine O'Clock, Oameni si Companii, The Diplomat, Business Review, Bursa

The British-Romanian Chamber of Commerce is committed to representing the interests of its members in the healthcare sector and contributing to the digitalization of the system. BRCC is committed to establish an internal Healthcare working group to facilitate cooperation, encourage the exchange of best practices, ideas, diagnostics, and opportunities in the field of healthcare. The main objectives of the group are: promoting British expertise in healthcare, improving Romania's healthcare system with internationally recognized British expertise, and promoting the exchange of best practices and cooperation among different stakeholders in the sector.

About the British-Romanian Chamber of Commerce:

The British-Romanian Chamber of Commerce (BRCC) is the leading organization fostering bilateral trade and investment between the United Kingdom and Romania. With a mission to enhance business-to-business dialogue, the BRCC supports companies in navigating and thriving in both markets. Founded in 1998, the BRCC operates independently with offices in London, Bucharest, Cluj, and Timişoara, leveraging its extensive network of corporate and individual members to create a platform for growth and opportunity in both nations.