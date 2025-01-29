Chinese DeepSeek Enters Artificial Intelligence in a Masterful Way

Versiunea în limba română

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Landscape Was Shaken This Week When a Chinese Start-up, DeepSeek, Unveiled a New Model in the Field That Seems to Rival the Capabilities of US Giants OpenAI and Google, But Doesn't Have as Powerful Hardware.

The Launch of the DeepSeek-R1 Model Sent Shockwaves Through Stock Markets on Monday, Especially Impacting the US Company Nvidia, a Key Player in the AI Chip Market, Which Is Currently the Third Most Valuable Listed Company in the World. Nvidia shares fell sharply on Monday (-17%, to $118.58), wiping more than half a trillion dollars from the company's market capitalization, or $560 billion, as investors reacted to the implications of the DeepSeek announcement. On Monday, the company's market capitalization was $2.90 trillion. This was not only the largest decline in the history of a company in the United States, but also more than twice the value lost by any other American company in a single day. A visualcapitalist.com analysis highlights the ten largest single-day market capitalization declines in recent years, and in eight of these cases it is Nvidia. Thus, if on January 27, 2025, Nvidia lost $560 billion from its market capitalization, on August 3, 2024, the same company lost $279 billion. In third place, with a decline of $251 billion on February 3, 2022, we find Meta (owner of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp), followed again by Nvidia, with a minus of $228 billion on January 7, 2025. Fifth place also belongs to this company, with a decline of $212 billion on April 19, 2024, followed by a decrease of $208 billion on June 24, 2024. Amazon lost $206 billion on April 29, 2022, and in the following positions we also find Nvidia, as follows: minus $205 billion on July 17, 2024; minus $205 billion on July 24, 2024; minus $197 billion on August 29, 2024.

Recall that Meta shares fell in early 2022 after Mark Zuckerberg announced his vision for the Facebook "metaverse". In the case of Amazon, in April 2022, the company reported its first quarterly loss in seven years.

After Monday's decline, Asian stock markets also fell yesterday, amid fears generated by the launch of the AI model by DeepSeek. In this context, shares of the Japanese electronics and semiconductor company Tokyo Electron Ltd. fell by 5.7%, to 24,325 yen, those of the manufacturer of automated testing equipment Advantest Corp. - by 11.1% to 8,162 yen.

European stock markets, however, followed a positive course yesterday, with the technology sector showing signs of recovery after Monday's decline. For example, shares of Siemens Energy AG, a German energy company that uses American Nvidia (AI) technology in its operations, rose 10% to 53.16 euros as of 15.08 local time.

US markets were volatile yesterday morning as Nvidia tried to recover from a major decline the previous day. Shares of Vistra Corp., a power and energy generation company and provider of AI infrastructure, rose 2.5% to $140.46 as of 09.52 local time.

Nvidia shares were up 0.2% to $118.67 as of 09.55, while Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) fell 1.4% to $113.44. Broadcom Inc., a provider of infrastructure software and semiconductors, was up 1.2% at $204.48 as of 9:57 a.m., while tech giant Apple Inc. was up 2.2% at $234.94.

• Why did DeepSeek send shockwaves through the markets?

According to visualcapitalist.com, concerns have arisen that future AI models could be developed more efficiently, potentially reducing demand for Nvidia's powerful GPUs and forcing a reassessment of the tech giants' massive investments in AI hardware.

The tech sector as a whole felt the shock, but so did other AI-related stocks, with the broader market falling significantly in Monday's trading session.

"There were immediate concerns that the launch of DeepSeek could disrupt the current AI business model, which relies on high-performance chips and high computing power, and consequently high energy consumption," Jefferies analysts say.

The development of DeepSeek has sparked a debate about the future of AI development, the role of hardware in driving AI progress, and the potential for unexpected challenges to the current dominance of American companies in what has been the hottest technology field in recent years.

The Chinese from DeepSeek say that they spent only a fraction of the money that large American companies allocate for the development of the R1 linguistic model.

It is worth noting that Nvidia was the biggest beneficiary of spending on Artificial Intelligence, the company designing the semiconductors used in this technology.

• The world's richest people lost $108 billion on Monday, after the stock market decline

The richest 500 people in the world, led by Jensen Huang, the co-founder of Nvidia, lost a combined $108 billion on Monday, amid the significant decline in technology company shares, in the context of the meteoric success of the AI assistant developed by the Chinese start-up DeepSeek, according to Bloomberg, Agerpres reports.

Billionaires whose fortunes are tied to artificial intelligence saw the biggest losses: Huang's fortune fell by $20.1 billion, a 20% decline, while Oracle Corp. co-founder Larry Ellison's $22.6 billion loss was bigger in absolute terms but only represented 12% of his fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Dell Inc. chief Michael Dell lost $13 billion, and Binance Holdings Ltd. co-founder Changpeng Zhao lost $12.1 billion.

As a group, the tech titans lost $94 billion of their fortunes - about 85% of the total decline in the Bloomberg index. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 3.07% on Monday.

On Friday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company he leads plans to spend $60 billion to $65 billion on AI-related projects this year, far exceeding Wall Street analysts' estimates. Big Tech's capital spending is expected to top $200 billion this year, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Despite limited returns so far from tech companies' investments, their shares have hit record valuations on the stock market, generating historic gains for their owners. Nvidia has been the biggest winner of the AI boom so far, with Huang's net worth increasing nearly eightfold to $121 billion as of Friday. Zuckerberg's fortune has climbed 385% to $229 billion over the same period, and Amazon.com Inc.'s Jeff Bezos surged 133% to $254 billion.

While Huang and Ellison suffered significant losses on Monday, the fortunes of other tech billionaires were unaffected. Zuckerberg's net worth rose by $4.3 billion on Monday, as Meta shares rebounded, while Bezos' fortune rose by about $632 million.