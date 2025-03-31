Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Education Minister Proposes Including Anti-Bullying Procedures in Educational Contract

O.D.
English Section / 31 martie

Education Minister Proposes Including Anti-Bullying Procedures in Educational Contract

Versiunea în limba română

Education Minister Daniel David announced that, starting this fall, information on anti-bullying procedures will be included in the educational contract. The measure aims to raise awareness among students, teachers and parents about the mechanisms for preventing and combating violence in schools, Daniel David said in a post on a social network.

Lack of information, the main problem

The minister stressed that although the Romanian education system has clear procedures for managing bullying and other forms of violence, these are little known to students, teachers and parents. "What we have certainly learned is that we have many very good procedures, but which unfortunately are not known. Society, in general, has the impression that we do not deal with these aspects, but the reality is different," Daniel David noted on Facebook.

A major change in the educational contract

To address this issue, the Ministry of Education will introduce, starting with the 2025-2026 school year, a clear set of information on anti-bullying procedures in the educational contract, Daniel David added. This change will ensure that parents, teachers and students will have access to essential information on preventing and managing cases of bullying and mobbing in the educational environment.

Awareness and empowerment

The Minister of Education believes that it is essential to openly discuss violence in schools and other serious issues, such as drug use, so that young people are better informed and aware of the dangers. "I hope that, through this initiative, we will transform the good regulations we have into concrete and applicable content, so that we do not remain just at the level of rules without real impact," he added.

This measure comes as part of a broader effort to reform the education system, aimed at creating a safer and more inclusive environment for all students.

