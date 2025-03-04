Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Electric buses dominate the European market: Romania, among the countries with the fastest transition

O.D.
English Section / 4 martie

Photo source: Facebook/ Primaria Municipiului Bucuresti

Photo source: Facebook/ Primaria Municipiului Bucuresti

Versiunea în limba română

In 2024, almost half (49%) of new buses sold in Europe were zero-emission models (electric or hydrogen), exceeding the targets set by the European Union to reduce CO2 emissions, according to a report by the NGO Transport & Environment (T&E).

Europe accelerates the transition to green transport

"The success of zero-emission buses is due to European regulations, which have clearly sent the market that the days of diesel are numbered," said Marie Cheron, an expert for T&E France. According to EU rules, all city buses will have to have zero CO2 emissions by 2035. If the current trend continues, Transport & Environment estimates that by 2027, all new city buses purchased will be electric or hydrogen. This change is also driven by measures adopted at local level, such as low-emission zones imposed by municipalities.

Romania among the leaders of the transition

However, the report data reveals large disparities between European countries. Three countries - the Netherlands, Iceland and Finland - have switched completely to electric buses in 2024, while Norway (99%) and Luxembourg (98%) closely follow this trend. Romania is among the countries with the fastest transition to electric transport, ranking just behind Estonia (84%). In 2024, 82% of new buses registered in Romania were electric, and 10% hybrid, showing a significant change compared to previous years.

France and Germany, following the European average

France, although one of the largest markets for urban transport, is below the EU average (46%), with only 33% of new buses being electric. This is explained by the choice of some regions, such as Ile-de-France, to invest in buses with gas and biogas engines, which represented 39% of new purchases in 2024. In Germany, only 25% of new buses are electric. In contrast, Spain (57%) and the United Kingdom (56%) are among the European leaders in the adoption of these non-polluting vehicles.

At the bottom of the ranking are Greece (9%), Lithuania (5%), Hungary (4%) and Slovakia (0%), where the adoption of electric buses is still extremely low. With an accelerated pace of transition to electric transport, Romania is establishing itself as a positive example in the region, contributing to achieving the EU's objectives on sustainable mobility.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

04 martie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 04 martie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

04 martie
Ediţia din 04.03.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Forumul investitorilor 2025
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

03 Mar. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9774
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7667
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2900
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină6.0274
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur440.0993

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

ccib.ro
aages.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
energyexpo.ro
solarenergy-expo.ro
thediplomat.ro
thediplomat.ro
tophotelawards.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb