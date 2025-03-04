Electric buses dominate the European market: Romania, among the countries with the fastest transition

Versiunea în limba română

In 2024, almost half (49%) of new buses sold in Europe were zero-emission models (electric or hydrogen), exceeding the targets set by the European Union to reduce CO2 emissions, according to a report by the NGO Transport & Environment (T&E).

• Europe accelerates the transition to green transport

"The success of zero-emission buses is due to European regulations, which have clearly sent the market that the days of diesel are numbered," said Marie Cheron, an expert for T&E France. According to EU rules, all city buses will have to have zero CO2 emissions by 2035. If the current trend continues, Transport & Environment estimates that by 2027, all new city buses purchased will be electric or hydrogen. This change is also driven by measures adopted at local level, such as low-emission zones imposed by municipalities.

• Romania among the leaders of the transition

However, the report data reveals large disparities between European countries. Three countries - the Netherlands, Iceland and Finland - have switched completely to electric buses in 2024, while Norway (99%) and Luxembourg (98%) closely follow this trend. Romania is among the countries with the fastest transition to electric transport, ranking just behind Estonia (84%). In 2024, 82% of new buses registered in Romania were electric, and 10% hybrid, showing a significant change compared to previous years.

• France and Germany, following the European average

France, although one of the largest markets for urban transport, is below the EU average (46%), with only 33% of new buses being electric. This is explained by the choice of some regions, such as Ile-de-France, to invest in buses with gas and biogas engines, which represented 39% of new purchases in 2024. In Germany, only 25% of new buses are electric. In contrast, Spain (57%) and the United Kingdom (56%) are among the European leaders in the adoption of these non-polluting vehicles.

At the bottom of the ranking are Greece (9%), Lithuania (5%), Hungary (4%) and Slovakia (0%), where the adoption of electric buses is still extremely low. With an accelerated pace of transition to electric transport, Romania is establishing itself as a positive example in the region, contributing to achieving the EU's objectives on sustainable mobility.