Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Historic Moon Landing by Private Company

O.D.
English Section / 4 martie

Photo source: https://fireflyspace.com/missions/blue-ghost-mission-1/

Photo source: https://fireflyspace.com/missions/blue-ghost-mission-1/

Versiunea în limba română

The American company Firefly Aerospace became the second private company in the world to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon on Sunday. The Blue Ghost Mission 1 robot arrived on Earth's natural satellite at 08:34 GMT, near Mons Latreille, a volcanic formation located in Mare Crisium, on the northeastern side of the moon. The historic moment was broadcast live, and at the mission control center in Austin, Texas, engineers burst into applause upon confirmation of the landing. "We are on the moon!" exclaimed a team member, emphasizing the success of the operation.

A new stage in space exploration

The Blue Ghost Mission 1 landing marks an important step for the private aerospace industry and for collaboration with NASA. The mission lasted 45 days and included a series of complex maneuvers before reaching the lunar surface. The spacecraft carries several NASA scientific instruments, including a drill to analyze lunar soil temperatures and a camera designed to study lunar dust. "This mission will help us better understand the structure and thermal properties of the Moon's interior," a NASA official explained before launch. Firefly Aerospace estimates that the robot will operate for 14 Earth days, during which time it will also capture astronomical phenomena such as a lunar sunset and a total lunar eclipse.

A tight race in lunar exploration

Firefly Aerospace's success comes at a time of intense activity in lunar exploration. On Thursday, another space robot operated by NASA is set to attempt a similar landing. These two missions, launched just days apart, confirm the increasingly important role of the private sector in space exploration. The Blue Ghost landing is one of the first by a private American company in more than 50 years since the Apollo program, demonstrating the technological progress and commercial ambitions of the aerospace industry.

What's next?

Over the next period, the spacecraft's instruments will collect essential data about the lunar environment. NASA and its private partners continue to strengthen their plans for future manned missions, including the Artemis program, which aims to send astronauts to the Moon in the coming years. Firefly Aerospace's success highlights the potential of new players in the aerospace industry and brings a new dimension to the global competition for lunar exploration.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

04 martie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 04 martie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

04 martie
Ediţia din 04.03.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Forumul investitorilor 2025
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

03 Mar. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9774
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7667
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2900
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină6.0274
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur440.0993

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

ccib.ro
aages.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
energyexpo.ro
solarenergy-expo.ro
thediplomat.ro
thediplomat.ro
tophotelawards.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb