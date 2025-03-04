Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
InternationalFEST 2025, a festival dedicated to engineering studies in foreign languages

O.D.
English Section / 4 martie

Photo source: https://internationalfest.upb.ro/

Photo source: https://internationalfest.upb.ro/

Versiunea în limba română

The National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest, through the Faculty of Engineering in Foreign Languages, is organizing, on March 5-6, the first edition of InternationalFEST 2025. The event takes place on the university campus and is dedicated to engineering studies in foreign languages, cultural diversity and international partnerships.

A platform for cultural and academic exchange

According to the organizers, InternationalFEST will bring together students, teachers, but also representatives of the academic, diplomatic and business community from around the world. The main goal of the festival is to celebrate multiculturalism, exchange ideas and promote global development through international education. The inaugural edition of the event emphasizes the connections between Romanian academic culture and those of other nations. The guests of honor of this first edition are the Embassy of France in Romania and the university's French-speaking partners. "InternationalFEST is an important platform for Politehnica Bucharest. In an era of globalization, events of this type are essential for promoting diversity, knowledge exchange and strengthening international collaborations. Participants will not only learn about world cultures, but also explore ways in which global education can open up professional opportunities for them internationally," said Mihnea Costoiu, the university's rector.

Various activities and networking opportunities

For two days, participants will have the opportunity to take part in cultural activities, educational sessions and interactive events. Among the main attractions of the festival are technology exhibitions, cultural presentations by international students and debates on topics of global education and innovation. The first edition of InternationalFEST places a special emphasis on academic partnerships between France and Romania, highlighting opportunities for international mobility and French cultural heritage. In this context, the festival will also host the anniversary exhibition dedicated to the Centenary of the French Institute in Romania, offering participants a visual insight into the history of this emblematic institution. "InternationalFEST is not just a cultural event, but a true hub of collaboration between education, innovation and international development. This is the ideal place to build bridges between cultures around the world and to lay the foundations for global partnerships in education and research," added Rector Mihnea Costoiu.

International-scale event

InternationalFEST 2025 is aimed at both Romanian students and the public interested in cultural and educational exchanges. Over 15 embassies and cultural institutes will be present at the festival through interactive stands and exhibitions dedicated to international traditions, customs and gastronomy. Also, over 20 corporations will have presentation stands, where they will exhibit innovative technological projects and international opportunities for students. Experts from various fields will hold sessions on global education, international careers and technological trends of 2025, including the challenges of artificial intelligence and the importance of sustainability. The festival will also host competitions such as the Regional Francophone Scientific Poster Competition, in partnership with the Francophone University Association (AUF), and the National Hardcore Entrepreneur Hackathon Competition, focused on innovative solutions for sustainable development. Participants will have the opportunity to interact with representatives of the international academic environment, the diplomatic corps and large companies, thus facilitating access to global career opportunities. With a rich agenda of educational, cultural and technological activities, InternationalFEST 2025 promises to be a landmark event for the promotion of multiculturalism and international education in Romania.

