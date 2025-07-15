June in numbers

Versiunea în limba română

June 2

- The National Bank of Romania announces that, as of May 31, 2025, the foreign exchange reserves at the National Bank of Romania stood at 55,661 million euros, compared to 62,414 million euros on April 30, 2025. The level of the gold reserve remained at 103.6 tons. Given the evolution of international prices, its value stood at 9,698 million euros. Romania's international reserves (currency plus gold) as of May 31, 2025 were 65,359 million euros, compared to 72,025 million euros on April 30, 2025.

June 4

- The dollar - at the highest exchange rate of the month against our currency: 4.4398 lei, according to the National Bank of Romania.

June 5

- The gram of gold reaches the maximum price of the month: 482.1625 lei, according to the National Bank of Romania.

June 11

- Euro - at the lowest rate of the month against the leu: 5.0251 lei, according to NBR data.

June 12

- The franc reaches the minimum rate of the month against our currency: 5.3413 lei, according to NBR.

June 13

- NBR announces that, in the period January-April 2025, the current account of the balance of payments recorded a deficit of 10,103 million euros, compared to 6,289 million euros in the period January-April 2024. In its structure, the balance of goods recorded a deficit higher by 2,596 million euros, the balance of services - a surplus higher by 433 million euros, the balance of primary income - a deficit higher by 303 million euros, and the balance of secondary income made a negative contribution of 1,348 million euros.

June 20

- President Nicuşor Dan appoints Ilie Bolojan as Prime Minister.

- The Ministry of Finance raises 537 million lei and almost 222 million euros - the equivalent of 1.6 billion lei or 330 million euros, through the fifth primary offer of Fidelis government securities for the population, conducted through the stock exchange system. The lei-denominated securities have maturities of two, four and six years, with interest rates of 7.35%, 7.7% and 7.95%. The tranche intended for blood donors has a maturity of two years and an interest rate of 8.35%. The euro-denominated tranches have maturities of two, five and seven years, with annual interest rates of 3.9%, 5.6% and 6.5%.

June 23

- The agreement is signed for the establishment of a governing coalition formed by PSD, PNL, USR, UDMR and the National Minorities Group. The joint proposal for the position of Prime Minister is Ilie Bolojan, and the new government obtains the vote of Parliament.

- The new government is sworn in, and in the evening the first meeting of the Bolojan Government takes place.

June 25

- The NATO summit takes place in The Hague, the participants establishing that the allied states must increase their allocation for defense and security to 5% of the Gross Domestic Product, in stages, by 2035.

- The Dutch government decides to donate 18 F-16 aircraft to Romania, which will come into our state's possession by the end of the year.

June 26

- The dollar - at the lowest rate of the month against our currency: 4.3254 lei, according to the BNR.

- The National Bank of Romania (NBR) announces that broad money supply (M3) recorded a balance of 749,940.4 million lei at the end of May 2025. This increased by 0.9% (0.4% in real terms) compared to April 2025, and compared to May 2024 it increased by 8.7% (3.1% in real terms).

June 27

- The Ministry of Finance announces that the budget deficit reached 64.23 billion lei, respectively 3.39% of GDP in the first five months of 2025, compared to 60.10 billion lei, respectively 3.41% of GDP in the same period in 2024.

- The euro rises to the maximum exchange rate of the month against the leu: 5.0780 lei, according to NBR figures.

June 30

- The Supreme Council for National Defense (CSAT) convened by President Nicuşor Dan holds a meeting. CSAT members support the adoption of a tougher regulatory framework regarding tax evasion, including clear criminal sanctions, while also calling for concrete and coordinated actions to identify and dismantle tax fraud networks.

- The franc reaches its highest exchange rate of the month against our currency: 5.4345 lei, according to NBR data.

- The gram of gold, quoted at its lowest level of the month: 457.9246 lei, according to NBR.

- The BET index, of the 20 most liquid securities on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), recorded an advance of 2.35% in June, to 18,736 points, after the index reached a new historical record during the month.

- The BET-BK index, the benchmark for the performance of equity investment funds, rose by 3.02%, to 3,528 points.

- Transelectrica shares appreciated by 20.6%, to the price of 57 lei, a new historical record.

- Shares of drug manufacturer Antibiotice Iaşi appreciated by 16.8% last month, those of Danube freight carrier Transport Trade Services - by 11.1%.

- Shares of oil and gas producer OMV Petrom rose by 4.9%, those of Romgaz - by 2.6%, Hidroelectrica shares - by 6.5%.

- Shares of consumer goods distributor Aquila Part Prod Com declined by 8%, those of Sphera Franchise Group, the operator of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell food chains, by 5.8%.

- The BET-FI index, made up of former SIFs plus Fondul Proprietatea (FP), rose by 3.77%, to 60,830 points, with almost all components of the basket of shares appreciating last month.

- FP shares rose by 4.2%, as the investment fund carries out a share buyback program.

- The total value of transactions with shares listed on the Main Segment of the Bucharest Stock Exchange was about 3.5 billion lei in June, 7.5% above the level recorded in May.