NATO will work with the winner, "whoever it is"

The North Atlantic Alliance will work with the winner of the US election, whoever it is, and will do everything in its power to stay united, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte promised. He said: "We will work with Kamala Harris, we will work with Donald Trump and we will make sure that the alliance stays united." "I have no doubt, because it is in our interest and in the US," added Rutte, who took over the leadership of the North Atlantic Alliance from Norway's Jens Stoltenberg a month ago. According to Rutte, the US will remain involved in NATO. "They know that if Putin succeeds in Ukraine, an emboldened Russia will then be on our eastern flank and will pose a direct threat to NATO territory," he said. "That is why (the US) is involved in Ukraine, that is why they are involved in NATO," added Mark Rutte.