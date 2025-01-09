Pollution, a Complicated Problem for Large Urban Agglomerations

Versiunea în limba română

Big city living has some advantages, but also many disadvantages. Extreme pollution is among the disadvantages. Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, shrouded in a thick layer of smog in recent weeks, is at the top of the world's most polluted cities, a context in which the government says it will promote an accelerated transition to electric vehicles to alleviate the problem. Levels of harmful PM2.5 particles were measured at 266 micrograms per cubic meter in Hanoi, the highest level on the list of the world's most polluted cities, according to AirVisual, which provides independent information on global air pollution through a mobile app. Vietnam, a Southeast Asian country, a regional manufacturing hub and one of Asia's fastest-growing economies, has reported severe pollution in major cities for several years, especially Hanoi. The dense smog is mainly caused by heavy traffic, waste burning and industrial activities.

During a meeting with the Minister of Transport earlier this year, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha called for an accelerated transition to electric vehicles as part of the effort to reduce pollution, according to state media. Hanoi currently aims to have at least 50 percent of its buses and 100 percent of its taxis electric by 2030. "It is the state's responsibility to the people and there must be specific and timely actions," Tran Hong Ha was quoted as saying by Tien Phong. The ministries of Natural Resources, Environment and Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Meanwhile, the dense smog that enveloped the Indian capital last week has prompted aviation officials to warn of possible flight disruptions after deteriorating air quality reduced visibility to near zero in some areas, Reuters reported. Delhi, which has been plagued by smog and poor air quality since the start of winter, was the world's third-most polluted capital, according to data from Swiss airline IQAir. No diversions or cancellations have been reported yet, an airport spokesman said, but authorities warned in a message on the X platform that aircraft not equipped to land in low visibility conditions could face difficulties. On social media, India's largest airline, IndiGo, and low-cost carrier Spicejet also warned of possible delays due to the weather. Some train services in the capital were also delayed, media reported. Air quality in New Delhi was rated "very poor", with a score of 351, according to the country's main pollution control authority, well above the zero to 50 levels considered good.