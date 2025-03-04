Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
The Ministry of Education has approved the calendar for primary school enrollment

O.D.
English Section / 4 martie

The Ministry of Education has approved the calendar for primary school enrollment

The Ministry of Education and Research has approved the official calendar for primary school enrollment for the 2025-2026 school year. According to the announcement, parents or legal representatives of children will be able to complete and validate the standard enrollment applications between March 31 and May 6, 2025. Applications can be completed online or directly at the educational unit where the child's enrollment is requested.

Stages of the enrollment process

The enrollment process will be organized in two stages: First stage: March 31 - May 6, 2025 - parents will complete the standard enrollment applications, which will be analyzed by the school units.

Second stage: May 23 - 29, 2025 - applications will be submitted for children who were not assigned in the first stage, to the educational unit ranked first among the three expressed options. Resolution of remaining applications: September 1 - 2, 2025 - school inspectorates will analyze and resolve applications from parents whose children were not enrolled in any educational unit.

Who must be enrolled in school?

Obligatory, children who turn 6 years old by August 31, 2025, inclusive, must be enrolled in the preparatory class. Optionally, with evaluation, children who turn 6 years old between September 1 and December 31, 2025 can be enrolled in school based on a recommendation if they attended kindergarten, or based on an evaluation if they did not attend kindergarten or are returning from abroad. For those who attended kindergarten, the recommendation is issued by the preschool institution. In the case of children without kindergarten experience or returning from abroad, the assessment will be done in the county centers for educational resources and assistance (CJRAE) or at the Bucharest Municipality Center for Educational Resources and Assistance. The Ministry of Education is to publish additional details regarding the methodology and documents required for registration.

