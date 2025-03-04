Versiunea în limba română

The US withdrawal from the United Nations, a withdrawal promoted by Elon Musk, senior advisor to President Donald Trump and coordinator of the Department for Government Efficiency, would have a negative impact on the international institution, taking into account the fact that 20% of its budget is provided by the White House Administration, according to an article published on the Zerohedge website.

The claims of the cited source are covered by reality, as long as the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, recently issued a serious warning about a global funding crisis, mainly determined by the reduction of financial contributions from the United States. The budget cuts, imposed by the Trump Administration following audits on the efficiency of the allocation of international funds, have caused a state of unrest both among UN officials and in various non-governmental organizations that depend on American financial support.

According to the cited source, the US has long been a central pillar of UN funding, contributing approximately $18 billion annually, which represents 20% of the organization's total budget. With these amounts, the US has supported a wide range of international programs, from humanitarian aid and global health initiatives to peacekeeping and sustainable development. However, the decision of the US administration to significantly review and reduce this contribution has brought the UN into a liquidity crisis. Organization officials have warned that the reduction in funds will directly affect the implementation of critical programs aimed at the world's most vulnerable people.

In a press conference held at UN headquarters in New York, Antonio Guterres underlined the severe consequences of this situation: "These cuts affect a wide range of essential programs. The consequences will be devastating for vulnerable people around the world."

The UN has described this situation as a "liquidity crisis", and representatives of the international organization's employee union have stated that the organization's staff - considered the "backbone" of the institution - are already feeling considerable pressure and are facing an increase in workload beyond sustainable limits, in a context in which financial resources are increasingly limited.