Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

UN budget in danger

I.Ghe.
English Section / 4 martie

UN budget in danger

Versiunea în limba română

The US withdrawal from the United Nations, a withdrawal promoted by Elon Musk, senior advisor to President Donald Trump and coordinator of the Department for Government Efficiency, would have a negative impact on the international institution, taking into account the fact that 20% of its budget is provided by the White House Administration, according to an article published on the Zerohedge website.

The claims of the cited source are covered by reality, as long as the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, recently issued a serious warning about a global funding crisis, mainly determined by the reduction of financial contributions from the United States. The budget cuts, imposed by the Trump Administration following audits on the efficiency of the allocation of international funds, have caused a state of unrest both among UN officials and in various non-governmental organizations that depend on American financial support.

According to the cited source, the US has long been a central pillar of UN funding, contributing approximately $18 billion annually, which represents 20% of the organization's total budget. With these amounts, the US has supported a wide range of international programs, from humanitarian aid and global health initiatives to peacekeeping and sustainable development. However, the decision of the US administration to significantly review and reduce this contribution has brought the UN into a liquidity crisis. Organization officials have warned that the reduction in funds will directly affect the implementation of critical programs aimed at the world's most vulnerable people.

In a press conference held at UN headquarters in New York, Antonio Guterres underlined the severe consequences of this situation: "These cuts affect a wide range of essential programs. The consequences will be devastating for vulnerable people around the world."

The UN has described this situation as a "liquidity crisis", and representatives of the international organization's employee union have stated that the organization's staff - considered the "backbone" of the institution - are already feeling considerable pressure and are facing an increase in workload beyond sustainable limits, in a context in which financial resources are increasingly limited.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

04 martie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 04 martie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

04 martie
Ediţia din 04.03.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Forumul investitorilor 2025
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

03 Mar. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9774
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7667
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2900
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină6.0274
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur440.0993

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

ccib.ro
aages.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
energyexpo.ro
solarenergy-expo.ro
thediplomat.ro
thediplomat.ro
tophotelawards.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb