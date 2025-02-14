Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Unilever chooses Amsterdam stock exchange for primary listing of ice cream division

A.V.
English Section / 14 februarie

Unilever chooses Amsterdam stock exchange for primary listing of ice cream division

Versiunea în limba română

Anglo-Dutch consumer goods maker Unilever Plc is separating its ice cream division, choosing the Amsterdam stock exchange for its primary listing, a blow to British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves, who is pushing to attract IPOs to London, according to Reuters.

Unilever made the listing announcement alongside its annual results. The company also announced a 1.5 billion euro ($1.6 billion) share buyback program.

In the meantime, Unilever shares fell nearly 7 percent on the London Stock Exchange, where the group has its main listing, wiping about 8.5 billion pounds off its market value. The decline was also driven by Unilever's announcement that it expects a slower start to 2025 due to weak near-term market growth.

Unilever CEO Hein Schumacher proposed cost-cutting measures last year, including spinning off the ice cream business into a spin-off and cutting thousands of jobs after years of poor performance. The ice cream business will remain based in Amsterdam. The company said Jean-Francois van Boxmeer had been appointed chairman of the separate ice cream business.

The ice cream business, which includes the Magnum and Wall brands, will have secondary listings on the London and New York stock exchanges. The business generated revenue of 8.3 billion euros ($8.6 billion) in 2024.

It is worth noting that British Minister Reeves met with Unilever executives in September last year, and the official meeting record describes the meeting as a discussion of investment in the UK, capital markets and reforms. Reeves' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters after the company's decision yesterday.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said Britain still had work to do to attract listings, in addition to last year's reforms and other measures taken by the London Stock Exchange. Britain is still hoping to attract Chinese online fast-fashion retailer Shein, which Reuters reported would list on the British market in an offer that would value it at $50 billion.

In the Netherlands, Dirk Beljaarts, the economy minister, said: "Unilever's decision confirmed the company's confidence in the Netherlands and underlines the competitiveness and attractiveness of our business climate."

Unilever reported a 4% rise in its core sales yesterday, below analysts' expectations. For the full year, the company is forecasting sales growth of 3% to 5%.

Underlying operating profit was euro11.2 billion in 2024, up 12.6% from 2023. Turnover rose 1.9% to euro60.8 billion.

Hein Schumacher said: "The results achieved in 2024 reflect a year of significant activity as we focused on transforming Unilever into a consistently performing business."

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

14 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 14 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

14 februarie
Ediţia din 14.02.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

13 Feb. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9773
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7785
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2687
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9705
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur448.3005

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb