"We are launching Vacanza, the only smart-cost tourism brand”

The summer season brings new surprises for tourists in our country. The Christian Tour group is set to launch tomorrow the new Vacanza brand and the vacanza.ro website, which are part of the smart-cost concept successfully implemented this year by the group. About what smart-cost means in tourism, about the advantages that such a concept offers Romanian tourists and about other related aspects, we conducted the following interview with Cristian Pandel, CEO and President of Christian Tour.

Reporter: How did you design this new tourism brand?

Cristian Pandel: Last year we gave up the TUI brand - we owned the TUI franchise in Romania. It was a decision of our group's board. Considering that we also have AnimaWings - The Heart of Romania, and Christian Tour - the largest Romanian tourism brand, we also wanted to have a Romanian brand, not a German franchise. For this reason, we practically gave up the TUI brand, which we use through our company German Touristik Group, and all TUI offices were incorporated into Christian Tour. German Touristik remained only on B2B, distributing tourist products only through the network of partner agencies in the country. There are over 600 agencies that distribute German Touristik products. Compared to what is on the market, German Touristik has differentiated itself by being the first smar-cost in Romania. We are talking about a travel agency that is not a low-cost - because people understand by low-cost the idea of low-quality, but it is a smart-cost. That is, it has very low operating costs - the German Touristik team consists of only ten employees -, the headquarters are in Braşov, distribution is only B2B, through accredited partners. Due to the low costs, of course the mark-ups are also very low and then the prices are also very good. In addition, we have developed the technology area a lot. We use certain developments in the area of Artificial Intelligence, through which we make a comparison when purchasing from various suppliers.

Reporter: A kind of price comparator.

Cristian Pandel: Exactly. It compares several purchase prices that they package with our flights and then the final package to the client has a reduced price. Smart-cost comes from two components: the very low mark-up, because we have low operating costs, and the very good purchase - exclusive hotels, ours, in which we invest and take exclusivity for Romania with a high volume on hotels, and the fact that we make the purchase through a very good price comparison.

Reporter: What does this smart-cost mean, compared to the classic system of scheduling a stay? What is the price difference between the two systems?

Cristian Pandel: It is exactly like a low-cost airline versus a regular, legacy company. You have many simplified services - first of all, the administration costs are very low - and you can personalize your package. You have accommodation plus a plane, and you can choose the transfer that is not included in the tourist package: shutterbus, coach, private car or even VIP. When personalizing the tourist package, you can add extra-plus luggage, you can choose your seat on the plane. Basically, you also have an area of extra services that bring income to the company, but you, as a tourist, are not necessarily obliged to purchase them. The price difference in favor of smart-cost is given by the two components. First of all, you can buy through a comparison made by artificial intelligence, which has a much greater processing power than that of a human, and secondly, the administration of this service is done with a very small team thanks to the use of technology.

Reporter: You told us that the new smart-cost concept is B2B. Can it also be accessed in the B2C commercial relationship?

Cristian Pandel: It is distributed only through authorized partners - over 600 partner agencies in the market. Starting with July 1, we are rebranding ourselves under the name Vacanza. More precisely, German Touristik is rebranding itself under the name Vacanza. We will also have an online site, vacanza.ro. We will distribute the tourist packages both online and through partner agencies. We launched the smart-cost concept as early as January 1, 2025, and it has been operational since then. Now we are just rebranding and coming out with the new name and logo. The direct customer can find it on the vacanza.ro website, but can also purchase it from every city in the country through our partners.

Reporter: In how many tourist destinations do you use the new smart-cost concept?

Cristian Pandel: In ten destinations, including Antalya, Bodrum, Crete, Rhodes, Zakhyntos, Corfu, Mallorca, Tenerife. We will only sell holiday packages. We will not only sell accommodation or only tourist circuits or other products. We will only sell accommodation plus flight packages to holiday destinations and especially to beach destinations. This is the niche that the Vacanza brand will go to.

Reporter: Basically, tourists who want to benefit from other services in addition to this package will have to pay for those services separately.

Cristian Pandel: They will go to another partner. Christian Tour is a call-seller that has absolutely all types of services. Those who want to take extra services can also access them on the Vacanza platform.

Reporter: You said that the package includes accommodation and air transport. Is the meal not included in this package?

Cristian Pandel: Yes, it is included, but the tourist will be able to choose what he wants: no meal, only breakfast, half board or full board. Basically, the tourist builds the package he wants himself. That is, we offer the tourist the smallest package, which he will build or shape according to his and his family's needs.

Reporter: You mentioned that this smart-cost concept has been operating within your company since January 1, 2025.

Cristian Pandel: Since then, we have been testing both the technology area and the internal processes with our team, and after six months we have recorded positive results. Based on the new concept, the growth that German Touristik recorded in the first six months of 2025 is 80% higher than the same period last year, both in terms of the number of passengers and in terms of figures. In the first half of 2024 we had 14 million euros, while in the first six months of 2025 we have 25 million euros. And the number of tourists is much higher. If in the first half of 2024 we registered 14,000 tourists, now we have 40,000 tourists in the first six months of this year.

Reporter: What are your estimates for the end of 2025?

Cristian Pandel: As you can see, the numbers are growing rapidly. We expect that in the next period of the year, after the rebranding and investment in the brand, after the launch of the vacanza.ro website, the growth will accelerate. I believe that by the end of the year, we will have a 100% increase in turnover in this segment, and at the end of 2026 we expect to grow by 100% compared to 2025. We estimate an exponential growth in the coming years on this product that is unique in the market at the moment.

Reporter: Thank you.