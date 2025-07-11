ACUE: "Not all bills will increase in the coming period”

Versiunea în limba română

The return to the liberalized electricity market should not be recorded as a shock for consumers, especially since the state will continue to support vulnerable consumers and especially since not all bills will register increases, according to clarifications provided by the Federation of Energy Utility Companies Associations (ACUE) at the request of the BURSA newspaper.

Daniela Dărăban, executive director of ACUE, told us: "Not all bills will increase in the coming period. Estimates indicate an increase for household consumers who benefited from the ceilings of 0.68 and 0.80 lei/kWh. These ceilings did not reflect sustainable values, being well below real market costs. For example, a household consumer was paying around 60 lei for a consumption of 90 kWh/month. From July 1, the same amount of energy could cost between 117 and 144 lei, depending on the offer chosen and the distribution area. If a family consumes 150 kWh/month and chooses an offer at 1.4 lei/kWh, the monthly electricity bill will be around 210 lei. For households with higher consumption (over 255 kWh/month) the impact will be lower, as these families are already paying the price from contracts negotiated on the free market. The state will continue to support vulnerable consumers through targeted aid - 50 lei/month for people with incomes below 1,940 lei/month (single person) or 1,784 lei/family member. Customers should know that they can benefit from this aid only after registering on a dedicated platform. For those who cannot register directly, the state offers support through dedicated staff in city halls and post offices. Moreover, in addition to direct aid, there will be financing programs dedicated to energy efficiency. With the help of these programs, vulnerable consumers will be able to benefit from solutions to improve consumption efficiency. Eliminating the cap and returning to a free market, with prices closer to real costs, will stimulate consumers to optimize their consumption and invest in energy efficiency measures. An efficient consumer is less exposed to market volatility. Part of the increase in bills can be offset by simple measures - investments in insulation, efficient windows, installation of LED bulbs, efficient household appliances, home automation (e.g. thermostats "(smart)".

He pointed out that, with regard to non-household consumers, the impact of the reliberalization of the electricity market should not be significant.

The ACUE Executive Director noted: "They operated with a ceiling of 1-1.3 lei/kWh, and market prices are close to these values. Let's not forget that, for certain non-household consumers, other support instruments are also in force, for example the exemption from paying green certificates. The Social Climate Fund will provide support to mitigate the social impact of energy price-related costs, including for vulnerable micro-enterprises. Romania has allocated a minimum of 5.05 billion euros and a maximum of 6.01 billion euros for the period 2026-2032, through this instrument. The National Social Climate Plan will detail how these funds will be used. Last but not least, industrial consumers can conduct energy audits, optimize processes and install energy management systems, with significant long-term savings and increased competitiveness.”

Danela Dărăban recalled that, although the electricity market in Romania was completely liberalized at the beginning of 2021, amid the dramatic increase in energy prices on the wholesale market, globally - practically, in 2022, the annual average price on the PZU exceeded 1000 lei/MWh, with spectacular peaks of over 2000 lei/MWh -, the state intervened by capping final prices for consumers, as a social protection measure. We note that, as of July 1, 2025, these capping measures have been eliminated, which means that invoices will reflect the evolution of the price on the wholesale market and the regulated components of the invoice, such as transmission and distribution tariffs, excise duty and VAT.

The ACUE representative argues that abandoning the generalized capping is the right decision to have a competitive market, with fair prices and better offers.

"The greatest competition in the energy sector is recorded in the supply segment. According to ANRE reports, we have over 40 active suppliers. But the key is consumer activation. We must all be more careful about what we sign, compare offers, ask for clarity and choose consciously. The state does not withdraw from support, but directs it where it is really needed - to vulnerable people, in the case of household consumers. At the same time, other support instruments are in force for certain non-household consumers, for example, exemption from paying green certificates. For the responsible authorities and the energy suppliers responsibility increases. We have a duty to inform transparently and help customers clearly understand the options: fixed or variable price contracts, validity periods, terms and conditions, the right to change supplier. A competitive market works with informed and demanding consumers. Only in this way will we have fair offers adapted to everyone's needs", Daniela Dărăban told us.

She specified that for ACUE member companies that include suppliers and distribution operators, the elimination of the cap means a transition from a regime with political and financial risk (sale below cost and delayed settlements from the state) to a competitive model, governed by real market signals. The executive director of ACUE said that for suppliers, the pressure of administrative distortions disappears, but the market demands increase. Suppliers will have to adopt more competitive commercial strategies, better risk management, better customer services and, last but not least, adapt to targeted support for vulnerable consumers. Although the general cap disappears, the state will support vulnerable consumers through targeted aid. Suppliers will have the role of implementing these schemes, ensuring the continuity of services for these customers.

Daniela Dărăban concluded: "Distribution operators, although remaining regulated in terms of tariffs, will have to facilitate customer migration between suppliers and modernize infrastructure and metering systems. It will increase the pressure for infrastructure modernization and digitalization of connection and metering processes”.