Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

ASF approves Infinity's bid to buy back 42 million of its own shares

A.I.
English Section / 1 august

ASF approves Infinity's bid to buy back 42 million of its own shares

Versiunea în limba română

The shares are to be cancelled to reduce the share capital and distribute to the company's management

The company's stock market valuation is at a 70% discount to net assets

The Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) has approved the public offering document under which Infinity Capital Investments wants to buy back almost 42 million of its own shares, equivalent to 9.8% of the share capital, according to a report by the issuer published yesterday on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) website.

The offer includes two buyback programs approved at Infinity's shareholders' meeting this spring. One program aims to buy back 40 million of its own shares, equivalent to 8.4% of the share capital, with the shares to be cancelled to reduce the capital of the alternative investment fund. The other program aims to purchase two million of its own shares for free distribution to the company's administrators, directors and employees in order to build their loyalty, according to performance criteria to be established by the Board of Directors of Infinity Capital Investments.

The shares will be redeemed at a unit price of 2.6 lei, between August 6 and 20, with Swiss Capital acting as the intermediary for the market operation.

The buybacks are theoretically beneficial for the share price and investor rewards because the purchases can increase the share price, and the cancellation of the redeemed shares increases the issuer's profit per share and the potential dividend yield. However, after the hostile takeover of the company by Lion Capital, Longshield Investment Group and a gallery of interposed funds, Infinity no longer granted dividends.

Recently, FIA Active Plus, an investment fund managed by Swiss Capital Asset Management and whose units are almost entirely owned by Lion Capital and Longshield Investment Group, reached an 11% holding in Infinity Capital Investments.

At the end of June, the company's net asset value amounted to about 3.7 billion lei, which compared to the fund's current stock market valuation of 1.1 billion lei, is equivalent to a trading discount of 70%.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

01 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 01 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

01 august
Ediţia din 01.08.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

31 Iul. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0764
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.4386
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4564
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8741
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur472.1813

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
industrylink.eu

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
industrylink.eu
connecting.careers
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb