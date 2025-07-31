Australia bans social media for under-16s

Versiunea în limba română

Australia has become the first country in the world to ban children under 16 from social media platforms, in a radical move aimed at protecting the mental health and safety of young people. The decision, which comes into effect in December, will block minors from accessing popular platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Snapchat - and eventually YouTube. Initially, the Google-owned video-sharing site had been exempted, but following a new report from the authorities and public pressure, the government decided to officially include it on the list of restricted platforms.

• YouTube: social network or educational platform?

Although YouTube has tried to distance itself from classic social networks, the Australian government has been adamant. "It is not a social network,” the company has argued, citing the educational and cultural benefits of the platform. However, the authorities considered the potential harm to be significant, especially for children aged 10 to 15, who have frequently reported exposure to harmful content. Following this decision, teenagers will be able to watch videos without an account, but they will no longer be able to interact with the platform, comment or post content.

• Harsh reactions and legal threats

Google's reaction was not long in coming: the company reportedly threatened legal action against the government, citing possible violations of freedom of expression and access to information. However, the Australian authorities have firmly rejected the pressure. Communications Minister Anika Wells offered a graphic metaphor: "It's like trying to teach your child to swim in the open ocean, full of currents and sharks. We can't control the ocean, but we can monitor the sharks. And we will not be intimidated by legal threats."

• Anthony Albanese: "Social media is destroying our children's lives”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese defended the government's decision, arguing that it was a necessary step for the health of the younger generation. "Social media is causing social harm to our children and I want Australian parents to know that we support them,” he said. "We know this is not the only solution, but it will make a difference.”

• Huge fines for not complying with the ban

Under the new legislation, technology companies will be required to deactivate accounts held by minors and prevent them from creating new accounts. If they fail to comply with the new rules, companies can be fined up to 50 million Australian dollars (the equivalent of over 32 million USD).

There will be exceptions: educational and health applications, online games and instant messaging services will be exempt from the ban, being considered less dangerous for young people.

• Australian model, replicated in Europe?

The decision by the authorities in Canberra is being closely watched around the world. Norway has already announced that it intends to implement a similar ban, and the United Kingdom is currently evaluating the possibility of adopting similar measures. If Australia has opened the legal front against the tech giants, the rest of the world seems ready to follow suit. Something that seemed unthinkable a decade ago - a digital world without teenagers on social media - seems to be starting to take shape.

• A new beginning or an illusion of control?

Amidst real fears about depression, anxiety, digital addiction and exposure to extreme content, the Australian government's decision may seem logical and welcome. But the question remains: can legal barriers withstand the technological currents?